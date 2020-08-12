Dean is a Blue!

Rovers Ladies are pleased to confirm the signing of central defender Isobel Dean.

A product of Everton’s Regional Talent Club, Dean continued her development at the Merseyside club’s Academy during the past three seasons, playing in the FA WSL Academy League, playing 32 times.

The 19-year-old is the second player to join Rovers from Everton, following the arrival of midfielder Emma Doyle.

Manager Gemma Donnelly commented on her new signing: “Issy is a quiet but aggressive defender who has a brave mentality and is technically good.

“She adds real competition to the contracted players we have in central defence and is welcomed into our environment. It is now down to her to prove her capability at this level.”

Welcome to the Club, Issy!