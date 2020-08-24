Skip to site footer
Corry keen to leave bad luck behind

"I hope I have an injury-free campaign because it's been a really tough 2020 for me so far"

Just now

Corry Evans admits that he's hoping better fortunes lay ahead following a frustrating first eight months of 2020.

The 30-year-old appeared only 15 times in all competitions for Rovers in 2019-20, in what was an injury-ravaged campaign for the Northern Ireland international, who has been called up to Ian Baraclough's first squad for the UEFA Nations League matches against Romania and Norway.

Things started off well for Evans, who gained plenty of minutes in the first chunk of the term before suffering a horrific facial injury against Preston North End at Ewood Park back in January.

The seriousness of the setback looked like Evans' season was over, but the COVID-19 pandemic offered the midfielder a second chance.

Following football's return in June, Evans was back in the team for the first game back against Bristol City, and scored in the 3-1 victory over the Robins.

But Evans' luck didn't last long, with another irritating injury finishing his campaign for definite as he was forced to sit out the final eight encounters of the season.

“It's good to be back after what was a disappointing injury that I picked up in the first game back after lockdown, breaking my big toe," he reflected to iFollow Rovers after making his return to action in the first game of pre-season against Fleetwood Town at the weekend.

“It's so nice to be back on the pitch again kicking balls about. I hope I have an injury-free campaign because it's been a really tough 2020 for me so far.

“There have been a couple of nasty injuries, but hopefully that's the end of it and I can just concentrate on playing football now.

“I thought I'd used all my bad luck up when I fractured by skull against Preston. I came back feeling really fit and really strong, the fittest and strongest I've felt in a long time, and then another frustrating injury came about against Bristol City.

“I only picked it up in the final five minutes of that game and thought it was a bruised toe, but the x-rays proved otherwise," he added.

“You have to listen to the advice from the specialist and they said that I'd be out for six weeks from that point onwards.

“No footballer likes to be stuck in the gym when all your team-mates are outside, it's a lonely place at times.

“The full focus for me is to have a good pre-season and be ready to go for the new campaign.”


