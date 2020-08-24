Skip to site footer
Corry gets Northern Ireland call

The Rovers midfielder is in the squad for the upcoming games against Romania and Norway

5 Hours ago

Corry Evans has been named in new Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough’s first squad for two upcoming internationals.

The Rovers midfielder will link up with his country next month for the UEFA Nations League matches against Romania and Norway.

Northern Ireland face Romania in Bucharest on Friday September 4th, before welcoming Norway to Windsor Park in Belfast three days later.

It will be Baraclough’s first taste of senior international football, after stepping up from his position with Northern Ireland’s Under-21s in June.

And the new Northern Ireland manager will be ably assisted by Rovers’ first team technical coach Damien Johnson, who was handed a coaching role with the national team last month.

Johnson, who made over 50 appearances for Northern Ireland during his playing days, has previously worked with the Irish FA at various youth levels, but joins the senior setup for the first time as coaching assistant.

Evans, who endured an injury-interrupted 2019-20 season, which saw him suffer a fractured skull in the game against Preston in January, before breaking a bone in his foot in his comeback match against Bristol City when the season restarted in June, will be looking to add to the 59 caps he has for his country.

The 30-year-old, who was sidelined for the final eight games of last season, returned to action in Rovers’ impressive 4-1 friendly victory over Fleetwood Town at the weekend.

Northern Ireland will also face Nations League fixtures against Austria in Group 1 of League B, as well as a EURO 2020 play-off semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina on October 8th.


