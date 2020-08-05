Clubs confirmed for 2020-21

Following the conclusion of yesterday's Sky Bet Championship play-off Final, we can confirm the teams who we will come up against in 2020-21.

Having suffered defeat to their west-London rivals Fulham at Wembley Stadium, Brentford will be joining us for another campaign in the second tier.

After bowing out in the semi-finals of the play-offs, long trips to South Wales to tackle Swansea City and Cardiff City will be booked into the fixture list, which will be announced in due course.

Wigan Athletic's 12-point penalty for going into administration was confirmed yesterday, with the Latics set to gear up for a campaign back in League One, alongside fellow relegated sides Charlton Athletic and Hull City.

Heading down from the Premier League, mammoth voyages to AFC Bournemouth and Norwich City will be on the agenda, alongside Watford, who return to the Championship after five years in the top flight.

Coming up from League One will see Tony Mowbray's old club Coventry City lock horns with Rovers, whilst Rotherham United return after a season back in the third tier.

Wycombe Wanderers, managed by Blackburn-born Gareth Ainsworth, will also be playing in the Championship for the first time in their history after edging past Oxford United in the League One play-off Final at Wembley.

Confirmed teams for the 2020-21 Championship season:

Barnsley

Birmingham City

Blackburn Rovers

Bournemouth

Brentford

Bristol City

Cardiff City

Coventry City

Derby County

Huddersfield Town

Luton Town

Middlesbrough

Millwall

Norwich City

Nottingham Forest

Preston North End

Queens Park Rangers

Reading

Rotherham United

Sheffield Wednesday

Stoke City

Swansea City

Watford

Wycombe Wanderers

There will be a more in depth look at the season ahead coming later this week.