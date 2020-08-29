Skip to site footer
Preview: Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

A look ahead to our first competitive outing of the campaign as we take on Doncaster in the Carabao Cup.

8 Hours ago

Rovers return to competitive action for the first time in the 2020-21 campaign when Doncaster Rovers make the trip to Ewood Park in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Thomas Kaminski's quarantine period means that the new number one won't be available for selection, with Tony Mowbray set to decide on whether Andy Fisher or Jordan Eastham will play in goal for today's encounter.

Further forward, Scott Wharton is expected to keep his place at centre back alongside Darragh Lenihan, with the two featuring in the two pre-season games at Fleetwood Town and Blackpool.

Adam Armstrong is likely to lead the line against the League One side, whilst Ben Brereton, fresh from bagging a brace at Blackpool, is expected to play a part.

Darren Moore, a former Rovers coach, is expected to go with his strongest side, with talented midfielder Ben Whiteman expected to skipper the side.

The visitors could include five new recruits in their squad this afternoon having signed Jason Lokilo, Cameron John and Ed Williams on a permanent basis alongside loan duo Josef Bursik and Taylor Richards.

And ahead of the clash, Moore's expecting a tough battle against his old employers.

“They’re a good team, a good football club and have a wonderful manager with a wealth of experience so all of our knowledge, experience, ability and know-how is going to have to be brought together as one to get a result on Saturday but we’re looking forward to it," he told the official Doncaster Rovers website.

“It’s a good game, a tough game and they’re a wonderful team.

"They’ve got quality players and we’re collectively going to have to be good on Saturday because they’ve got individuals that can win games on their own."

Rovers reached the second round of the competition last season, bowing out against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane after a dramatic first round victory over Oldham Athletic at Ewood Park.

For Donny, they crashed out of the competition in the first round last season, after being narrowly beaten 1-0 by League Two side Grimsby Town.  

Kick-off is at 3pm, with supporters being able to track all the action via iFollow Rovers and across our social media accounts.


