Brooks makes Rovers return!

Rovers Ladies are thrilled to announce the signing of goalkeeper Alex Brooks, following the expiry of her contract at Birmingham City.

The experienced shot stopper spent one-and-a-half years with the Barclays Women’s Super League club, making two Continental Cup appearances in 2019-20 and also featuring in the FA Cup.

Brooks is well known to Rovers, having started the 2018-19 season as Gemma Donnelly’s first choice ‘keeper.

Following four clean sheets in four league games, Brooks played nine times for Sheffield United before transferring to Birmingham in January 2019.

The 25-year-old started her career at Manchester City, joining at the age of eight, signing her first professional contract in 2015 and making four first-team appearances.

The former England Under-18s captain joined Everton on a season-long loan deal ahead of the 2016 WSL campaign, before turning out for Fylde in 2017.

Gemma Donnelly says she is delighted to be reunited with another former Blue.

“Alex has bags of potential and is very experienced having been in a full-time football environment over the last 18 months.

“She has an excellent background having come from Manchester City and rising through the ranks there and we look forward to welcoming her back to Blackburn.”