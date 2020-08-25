Skip to site footer
Brereton: A good night all round

“It was good fun, I really enjoyed the game and the lads got a good run out"

2 Hours ago

Two goals, a win and over 70 minutes in the tank ensured it was pretty much the perfect night for Ben Brereton at Blackpool.

Having bagged in last summer's pre-season friendly against the same opponents at Bloomfield Road, Brereton went one better on his most recent battle against the Tangerines.

His fourth minute header was a sign of things to come from the frontman, who was a constant threat against Neil Critchley's side on Tuesday night.

For Brereton, his second goal of the night wasn't too far away, with his exquisite dinked finish completing his brace with only 30 minutes on the clock in the drizzle on the Fylde Coast.

Young winger Tyrhys Dolan bagged his first goal in Rovers colours to secure a comfortable 3-1 win against the League One opponents, but there was little doubt that Brereton was the star of the show on the night, with his all round performance just as impressive as the way he took both his goals.

“It was good fun, I really enjoyed the game and the lads got a good run out," he told iFollow Rovers after the second pre-season outing for Tony Mowbray's men.

“The first goal was just a quick glanced header whilst the second goal was a move that we've worked on in training.

“We all got a good amount of game time, minutes on the pitch are important for fitness, scoring goals, getting assists and winning games just allows that confidence to build up all the time.

“It's turned out to be a good night for me, I'm happy with the goals and I'm always confident when I'm in front of goal.

“The season's not too far away, we're all really looking forward to it. Winning in pre-season helps set our mentality and hopefully we can take a winning run into the competitive campaign."

A new look Brereton has reaped reward since the back end of the 2019-20 campaign, with the 21-year-old returning from lockdown looking stronger, sharper and fitter.

And he's delighted that his hard work is beginning to pay off with goals.

“I feel really good at the moment, especially after lockdown where I came back really fit and strong," he added.

“We're all fit, raring to go and we all want to play a big part in this coming season.”


