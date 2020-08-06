Skip to site footer
Bradley becomes a Rover!

Gemma Donnelly has made her first summer signing

3 Hours ago

Rovers Ladies are delighted to announce the signing of highly rated young goalkeeper Emma Bradley.

The 18-year-old, a product of Rovers’ Regional Talent Club, spent the last two seasons at Manchester City’s Academy, learning from the likes of Ellie Roebuck and Karen Bardsley. 

Bradley has won several England Under-17s caps in UEFA Women's Under-17 Qualifiers, making her debut in a 7-0 win versus Azerbaijan in September 2018 and mostly recently appearing as a half-time substitute in the 8-0 victory over Georgia in March 2019. 

The shot stopper also featured in international matches against France, Germany and USA during 2019.

Back in 2015, while at Rovers’ RTC, she was selected for the FA’s National Elite Performance Squad and a year later was called up to an England Under-15s training camp. 

Gemma Donnelly was delighted to be able to bring Bradley to the Club. 

“I’m really excited to have Emma back at Rovers. She is one of our RTC graduates and opted to move and develop in a different environment at Manchester City. 

“During that time she gained some incredible experience working alongside top professionals and now we have the opportunity to further push Emma along. 

She’s a young but very talented keeper and one that we look forward to working with again.”

Welcome back, Bradders! 

Rovers' first two fixtures of the 2020-21 season will be announced at 11am tomorrow! Click here to sync those fixtures straight to your calendar. 


