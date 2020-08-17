Skip to site footer
Boydell on board!

Gemma Donnelly has moved to further strength her squad for the forthcoming Women’s Championship season

Just now

Rovers Ladies are delighted to announce the signing of Liverpool Academy graduate Meg Boydell.

The 19-year-old, who can play as a holding midfielder or at full-back, spent her youth career with the Reds, making 32 appearances in the WSL Academy League over the last four seasons.

She made her England Under-17s debut against Norway in the UEFA Women’s Under-17s European Championships back in May 2017, having also played for the national side at Under-15s level. 

Blues manager Gemma Donnelly was very pleased with the capture of her latest new signing.

“Although Meg is young she has an immense desire to be successful and also try and make her mark in this division,” Donnelly commented.

"Whilst she understands that she will have competition from more experienced players, I’m quite sure her determination and attitude will drive her through.”

Welcome to the Club, Meg!


