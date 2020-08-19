Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Donny won't make it easy for us

"It's preparation for this season and we'll give it our best shot at doing well in the Carabao Cup"

9 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says his side will be going out to ensure there is no repeat result when Doncaster Rovers head to Ewood Park in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

In what will be the first competitive action of the 2020-21 campaign, ex-Rovers coach Darren Moore will bring his Donny side to East Lancashire as the first cup competition of the campaign gets underway.

Although the last clash between the sides resulted in Rovers earning all three points to book an instant return to the Championship in April 2018, the encounter at Ewood earlier in the 2017-18 campaign didn't go as anyone would have expected.

The Yorkshiremen ran out 3-1 winners in the early part of that season, in what was a troubling beginning to what was ultimately a successful term for Mowbray's men.

And ahead of the upcoming encounter, the boss is expecting a tricky test against a team that contains plenty of talent.

“I like Doncaster, I've watched them a fair bit, including over this summer, analysing one or two of their players," he said when looking ahead to the test against the League One side.

“They have good players and it won't be an easy game, that's for sure.

“There are no easy games in football, even if you'd hope that we can beat Doncaster Rovers at home. We know all too well from the last meeting with them at Ewood Park that it's not that straightforward.

“They'll come with a gameplan, they have good individuals and we'll have to take out chances against them," he added.

“It's a tricky game, as they all are, but it's preparation for this season and we'll give it our best shot at doing well in the Carabao Cup, whilst also seeing is as an opportunity to potentially blood some young players, just as we did towards the end of last season.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Motivation and mentality over fitness

7 May 2020

Manager Tony Mowbray believes mentality and motivation will have a greater role to play than fitness levels in the remaining nine Championship games.

Read full article

Club News

Determined Baggies intent on winning promotion

10 July 2020

Remarkably, with four games left of the Championship season, nothing has been guaranteed regarding the automatic promotion places, who's getting into the play-offs and who will spend next season in...

Read full article

Club News

Duo could be back for Cardiff clash

6 July 2020

Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is optimistic that he may have two more bodies available to pick from when his side take on Cardiff City on Tuesday night.

Read full article

Club News

Mowbray: Richie's impact will never be forgotten

25 July 2020

Tony Mowbray says Richie Smallwood will be fondly remembered after the midfielder's three-year stay at Ewood Park came to an end.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Holtby: No surprises for me anymore

4 Hours ago

Lewis Holtby says he's hoping for a more memorable second season at Ewood Park after experiencing the most demanding campaign of his career.

Read full article

Club News

We know what we have to do

6 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says the work is continuing behind the scenes to bolster his squad ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers bid farewell to club favourite

22 Hours ago

Rovers fans are being given the opportunity to pay their final respects to former player Stuart Metcalfe, whose funeral takes place today, providing they abide by Government guidelines.

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Back to business

18 August 2020

Read full article

View more