Donny won't make it easy for us

Tony Mowbray says his side will be going out to ensure there is no repeat result when Doncaster Rovers head to Ewood Park in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

In what will be the first competitive action of the 2020-21 campaign, ex-Rovers coach Darren Moore will bring his Donny side to East Lancashire as the first cup competition of the campaign gets underway.

Although the last clash between the sides resulted in Rovers earning all three points to book an instant return to the Championship in April 2018, the encounter at Ewood earlier in the 2017-18 campaign didn't go as anyone would have expected.

The Yorkshiremen ran out 3-1 winners in the early part of that season, in what was a troubling beginning to what was ultimately a successful term for Mowbray's men.

And ahead of the upcoming encounter, the boss is expecting a tricky test against a team that contains plenty of talent.

“I like Doncaster, I've watched them a fair bit, including over this summer, analysing one or two of their players," he said when looking ahead to the test against the League One side.

“They have good players and it won't be an easy game, that's for sure.

“There are no easy games in football, even if you'd hope that we can beat Doncaster Rovers at home. We know all too well from the last meeting with them at Ewood Park that it's not that straightforward.

“They'll come with a gameplan, they have good individuals and we'll have to take out chances against them," he added.

“It's a tricky game, as they all are, but it's preparation for this season and we'll give it our best shot at doing well in the Carabao Cup, whilst also seeing is as an opportunity to potentially blood some young players, just as we did towards the end of last season.”