Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Boss hoping for an opening away day

Tony Mowbray has been looking ahead to the release of the 2020-21 season fixtures

Just now

Tony Mowbray says he's excited for the release of the 2020-21 fixture list, but is hoping to kick the campaign off away from Ewood Park.

At 9am tomorrow [Friday] we'll know each and every one of the dates, times and venues of our 46 Championship outings throughout 2020-21.

Although Rovers haven't had the best of times over the years when it's come to their season openers, Mowbray has his fingers crossed that an away tie will lift the pressure off Rovers when the campaign begins on Saturday 12th September.

In fact, it's been 10 years since our last opening day victory, which came at the start of the 2010-11 season against Everton at Ewood Park.

A solitary strike from Nikola Kalinic was the difference between the two sides in East Lancashire, with the Croatian pouncing on a mistake from visiting 'keeper Tim Howard.

And a decade on from that encounter, Mowbray says it will be a strange start to the season, with supporters still unable to attend matches for the beginning of 2020-21.

“The first game is always interesting, and I feel an away fixture is always a good fixture, mainly because everyone is so wound up and looking forward to that opening game," he admitted.

“Yet this year will be different because it's not a six-week pre-season. It'll be different this season with no crowds at the start and no real emotion from the stands, so we'll wait and see how it plays out.

“I like to play away from home on the opening day, going out there, going for it, feeling the adrenaline running through the team, hopefully get a win and then have a home game to come.

“There are going to be some strong teams in the division this season," the boss added when looking ahead to the competition.

"How strong are Derby going to be? How strong will Brentford be? Will they hold onto their best players? How strong are Forest going to be?

“Stoke City, with the financial power they have, they simply have to be stronger this season, whilst other clubs, like Huddersfield and Cardiff, Middlesbrough under Neil Warnock are always a threat.

“For us, we want to keep progressing, we're becoming a more entertaining team I think and I believe opposing teams know they'll be in for a tough game when they take on Blackburn Rovers.

“Let's keep our home form strong and keep working on ways to win matches away from home."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

We know what we have to do

19 August 2020

Tony Mowbray says the work is continuing behind the scenes to bolster his squad ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Read full article

Club News

Donny won't make it easy for us

19 August 2020

Tony Mowbray says his side will be going out to ensure there is no repeat result when Doncaster Rovers head to Ewood Park in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Read full article

Club News

The right time to evolve our squad

26 July 2020

Read full article

Club News

One of the toughest parts of the job

25 July 2020

Tony Mowbray says releasing players in one of the toughest aspects of his job after Rovers bid farewell to five members of the squad.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Opening day outings...

4 Hours ago

The fixtures are released on Friday morning and we've been going through the archives to look back on Rovers' previous opening day clashes.

Read full article

Club News

Holtby: No surprises for me anymore

19 August 2020

Lewis Holtby says he's hoping for a more memorable second season at Ewood Park after experiencing the most demanding campaign of his career.

Read full article

Club News

We know what we have to do

19 August 2020

Tony Mowbray says the work is continuing behind the scenes to bolster his squad ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Read full article

Club News

Donny won't make it easy for us

19 August 2020

Tony Mowbray says his side will be going out to ensure there is no repeat result when Doncaster Rovers head to Ewood Park in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Read full article

View more