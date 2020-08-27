Barr buoyed by first friendly

Billy Barr was encouraged by what he saw, as Rovers Under-23s defeated Accrington Stanley 1-0 in their first pre-season friendly.

Rovers dominated the ball for long spells and secured the win thanks to Stefan Mols’ close-range finish on 14 minutes, in what was the Under-23s’ first game since drawing 1-1 away to Burnley in the Premier League Cup back in mid-March.

With some players getting game time for the first time in pre-season and others stepping up their fitness following outings for the first team over the past week, Barr admits there were plenty of positives to take from the friendly.

“I’m really pleased with a lot of it,” he said after the game.

“The lads are disappointed with the last few minutes, but I think there’s a lot of good things that have gone on today, from a young group, some of whom were getting their first match minutes of pre-season, so I’m more than happy.

“We scored an early goal through Stefan, who is an intelligent footballer who stays with attacks and he tapped it in to an empty net, which is a dream goal for anybody, and I thought that we had possibilities along the way to score a few more, but we either got the counter-attack or the final pass wrong.

“We were a bit disappointed not to test their goalkeepers more, but that will come. We made changes throughout, which changes a lot of things, it gives people a chance to be seen and some have done themselves no harm at all.”