Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Armstrong's double delight

The Rovers striker was pleased to get off the mark in pre-season with a brace against Fleetwood

Just now

After scoring a series of spectacular strikes for the club last season, Adam Armstrong was just as pleased to get off the mark with a couple of close-range finishes in Saturday’s friendly win over Fleetwood Town.

Armstrong netted 17 times for Rovers in 2019-20, with eight of those goals coming from outside the area – with no player in England’s top four divisions scoring more from long range last term.

In Rovers’ first pre-season friendly of the summer, the 23-year-old swept home Tyrhys Dolan’s cross from about seven yards out just 45 seconds after his half-time introduction, before capitalising on a goalkeeper error to prod home from a yards further out midway through the second half.

Speaking after the 4-1 win at Highbury Stadium, Armstrong said: “First of all, the game was for fitness.

“It was our first game since we’ve come back, so it was nice to get 45 minutes and also nice to get a goal inside a minute.

“It was pretty quick. Tyrhys (Dolan) did well down the right and put a great ball in and that’s where I want to be, in and around the box, to score tap-ins.

“The second goal was all about risk and reward. When you press the keeper down you’ve got to wait for his mistake and luckily today he made a mistake for me.

“A goal’s a goal. I want to be around the box and score all types of goals, so it was nice to get a couple today.”

After an impressive individual campaign in 2019-20, which saw Armstrong rewarded with Rovers’ Player of the Year award, just how does the speedy striker go about taking his game to the next level?

“Score more!” he laughed.

“Just keep working hard and keep improving on my weaknesses and keep improving on my strengths.

“I feel confident already and I feel good, so hopefully it will be the same again (against Blackpool) on Tuesday.”


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Full match: Fleetwood Town 1-4 Rovers

8 Hours ago

Read full article

Match Reports

Pre-Season Report: Fleetwood 1 Rovers 4

22 August 2020

Adam Armstrong continued his red-hot streak in front of goal, as Rovers kicked off their pre-season preparations with a 4-1 win away to Fleetwood Town.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers confirm pre-season schedule

14 August 2020

Rovers are pleased to confirm four pre-season friendlies, which will be played ahead of the 2020-21 Championship campaign.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Full match: Fleetwood Town 1-4 Rovers

8 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Rovers Backtage: Preparations begin for 2020-21

10 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Gallery: Fleetwood Town 1-4 Rovers

12 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

A worthwhile workout

22 August 2020

Tony Mowbray was content with his side's display after witnessing Rovers kick-off their pre-season schedul by putting Fleetwood Town to the sword at Highbury Stadium.

Read full article

View more