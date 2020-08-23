Armstrong's double delight

After scoring a series of spectacular strikes for the club last season, Adam Armstrong was just as pleased to get off the mark with a couple of close-range finishes in Saturday’s friendly win over Fleetwood Town.

Armstrong netted 17 times for Rovers in 2019-20, with eight of those goals coming from outside the area – with no player in England’s top four divisions scoring more from long range last term.

In Rovers’ first pre-season friendly of the summer, the 23-year-old swept home Tyrhys Dolan’s cross from about seven yards out just 45 seconds after his half-time introduction, before capitalising on a goalkeeper error to prod home from a yards further out midway through the second half.

Speaking after the 4-1 win at Highbury Stadium, Armstrong said: “First of all, the game was for fitness.

“It was our first game since we’ve come back, so it was nice to get 45 minutes and also nice to get a goal inside a minute.

“It was pretty quick. Tyrhys (Dolan) did well down the right and put a great ball in and that’s where I want to be, in and around the box, to score tap-ins.

“The second goal was all about risk and reward. When you press the keeper down you’ve got to wait for his mistake and luckily today he made a mistake for me.

“A goal’s a goal. I want to be around the box and score all types of goals, so it was nice to get a couple today.”

After an impressive individual campaign in 2019-20, which saw Armstrong rewarded with Rovers’ Player of the Year award, just how does the speedy striker go about taking his game to the next level?

“Score more!” he laughed.

“Just keep working hard and keep improving on my weaknesses and keep improving on my strengths.

“I feel confident already and I feel good, so hopefully it will be the same again (against Blackpool) on Tuesday.”