Arma's scorcher at Cardiff up for Goal of the Month award!

Can Adam add the Goal of the Month prize for his collection?

4 Hours ago

It got the club's Goal of the Season award, but can Adam Armstrong's superb lob against Cardiff City scoop the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month for July?

The frontman's 45-yard effort against the Bluebirds last month won the game for Rovers down in South Wales, but also won the 23-year-old the club's best goal of the 2019-20 campaign, as voted by the supporters.

And now the Rovers Player of the Year is relying on your votes again to potentially pick up another prize.

The striker's on a shortlist of three for the league's best strike of July, with Arma up against Leeds United's then loan centre back Ben White and Cardiff's Will Vaulks, whose effort against Rovers put him in the running for the award.

The winners of the Sky Bet EFL Goals of the Month are chosen by a fan poll on skysports.com, and the voting is open now

The judging panel comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, Sky Bet Sponsorship Executive Matt Goodwin and EFL Senior Media Manager Rob Meaden.

To suggest a goal to be considered for future Sky Bet Goal of the Month awards, fans can tweet details of their nominated goal to @SkyBet using #SkyBetGotM.

Voting closes tomorrow (Thursday), with the winner of the prize announced on Friday.

Good luck, Arma!


