An amazing opportunity, says Boydell

New Rovers recruit Meg Boydell is ready to grab her opportunity with both hands as she aims to cement a place in the team.

The 19-year-old joins the Blues following several years within the Academy setup at Liverpool, which she believes will stand her in good stead for the season ahead.

“It’s amazing to get the opportunity to be at Blackburn,” Boydell said in her first interview since signing for the Club.

“I’ve played against Blackburn many times for Liverpool and they were always a very tough side to play against, so to be able to be a part of that is amazing.

“The physicality of it is just different level. They just seem to be stronger and faster so it’s just a big test for me really and I felt that was the one thing in my game that I needed to improve on was the physicality.

“It was hard coming up through Liverpool, obviously there’s a lot of competition and being at the top level is really tough, but I think it’s really helped me technically.

“I’ve got the technical side from the higher league and then coming down it’s a lot more physical so it’s about developing that side of my game, which will really help me.”

Boydell, who can play as a holding midfielder or at full-back, is itching to get going in the FA Women’s Championship for the first time, when the campaign gets underway on Sunday 6 September.

“It was a long time (without playing) and it was very stressful just going out running every day and not getting a foot on the ball, but to be able to get straight back into it was good.

“I feel like I’ve fitted in quite well, I do know a few of the girls because some of them have come from Liverpool in the past, but even without that, all the girls have a really good togetherness.

“They all seem like they get on really well and with the coaches. There’s not any separation in the group, they’re just one big family so it’s really nice to come into that.

“I can’t wait to start, to get on the ball and just start the season off. I feel like we’ve been doing a lot of running, we’ve been working hard in training so we just all want to get on the pitch now and start the league.

“I just want to start as many games as possible, try to play as many minutes as possible and just enjoy the year.”