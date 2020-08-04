Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Always listen to your parents!

Adam Armstrong discusses the influence that Arma Snr has had on his red hot 2019-20 campaign

2 Hours ago

He may have been Rovers' Player of the Year, 17-goal top goalscorer and our Goal of the Season, but Adam Armstrong says he can't take all the credit for his terrific 2019-20.

A prolific campaign in front of goal has seen the Geordie hitman smash last term's goal tally out of the park and with it deservedly earn the Player of the Year gong for a number of sparkling displays and strikes.

His unbelievable 45-yard lob against Cardiff City proved to be the pick of the bunch for Armstrong, who admits that his father has to take a share of his own personal glory.

"I think I said after the goal against Cardiff that it's my dad who's always telling me to shoot," he told iFollow Rovers with a smile.

“He knows I'm at an age now where I know if I've had a good game or a bad game. Like all my family, he's there for support.

“He's been there from the start and has been a big influence on be throughout football. He was a lower league manager himself back in the day, he loves football and we get on well.

“He's into football, my older brother is into football, that was how it all started with me," he said.

“Hopefully I can score a few more tap ins next season! I speak to my dad a lot after games and discuss where I can get better, what I can work on, things like that.

“I'm still 23 and you don't get into your prime until you're in your late 20s. I'm playing well and enjoying my football so hopefully things can only get better and more goals can come for me."


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

We've taken some positive steps

3 August 2020

Adam Armstrong believes it's been a positive 2019-20 campaign on both a personal and club level.

Read full article

Club News

Arma's scorcher at Cardiff up for Goal of the Month award!

3 August 2020

It got the club's Goal of the Season award, but can Adam Armstrong's superb lob against Cardiff City scoop the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month for July?

Read full article

Club News

Arma up for monthly prize

30 July 2020

Four goals in six games has seen Adam Armstrong nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month award for July.

Read full article

Club News

Double delight for Arma

23 July 2020

Read full article

Club News

Club News

EFL and Mitre reveal new Delta Max football for 2020-21

8 Hours ago

Unrivalled power, pin-point accuracy and instant control – the new Mitre Delta Max EFL football is set to be revealed tonight ahead of the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final at Wembley Stadium.

Read full article

Club News

We've taken some positive steps

3 August 2020

Adam Armstrong believes it's been a positive 2019-20 campaign on both a personal and club level.

Read full article

Club News

Joe's forward thinking...

3 August 2020

Joe Rankin-Costello admits he doesn't see left back as his long-term position, but says as long as he's getting game time he's a happy man.

Read full article

Club News

Arma's scorcher at Cardiff up for Goal of the Month award!

3 August 2020

It got the club's Goal of the Season award, but can Adam Armstrong's superb lob against Cardiff City scoop the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month for July?

Read full article

View more