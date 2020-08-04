Always listen to your parents!

He may have been Rovers' Player of the Year, 17-goal top goalscorer and our Goal of the Season, but Adam Armstrong says he can't take all the credit for his terrific 2019-20.

A prolific campaign in front of goal has seen the Geordie hitman smash last term's goal tally out of the park and with it deservedly earn the Player of the Year gong for a number of sparkling displays and strikes.

His unbelievable 45-yard lob against Cardiff City proved to be the pick of the bunch for Armstrong, who admits that his father has to take a share of his own personal glory.

"I think I said after the goal against Cardiff that it's my dad who's always telling me to shoot," he told iFollow Rovers with a smile.

“He knows I'm at an age now where I know if I've had a good game or a bad game. Like all my family, he's there for support.

“He's been there from the start and has been a big influence on be throughout football. He was a lower league manager himself back in the day, he loves football and we get on well.

“He's into football, my older brother is into football, that was how it all started with me," he said.

“Hopefully I can score a few more tap ins next season! I speak to my dad a lot after games and discuss where I can get better, what I can work on, things like that.

“I'm still 23 and you don't get into your prime until you're in your late 20s. I'm playing well and enjoying my football so hopefully things can only get better and more goals can come for me."