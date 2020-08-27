A positive mindset going into Donny cup clash

Tony Mowbray says there will be no need to shake off any kind of pre-season mentality when the first competitive outing of the campaign comes around on Saturday.

Having won both games on the Fylde Coast against Fleetwood Town and then Blackpool, Rovers will be back at home when Doncaster Rovers make the trip to Ewood Park in the Carabao Cup.

The first round test sees Darren Moore, a former Rovers coach, bring his League One oufit to East Lancashire, with Rovers starting out as favourites for the game.

And although Rovers are still in the thick of their pre-season schedule, Mowbray admits his side will be aiming to win every game, competitive or not.

“We will approach this game as positive as we can," the boss told iFollow Rovers when looking ahead to the match.

“It it still pre-season but we have to make sure that it doesn’t feel like a pre-season game.

“Both of the game we’ve had in pre-season, the lads have had double sessions on the day before the game, so it’s not as if we’ve been holding anything back.

“It’s about improving their levels of fitness and to make sure they’re ready for a long, hard season.

“Whilst we won’t be doing a double session on Friday, we want to make sure we’re positive, aggressive and go to win.

“We still have two weeks until the season starts after Saturday, so there’s still a lot of work to be done and that’s the mentality really.

“We understand that it’s a competitive match and we’ll be playing with the ambition to get out there and get into the next round.

“I know pre-season is about the fitness and the work, but whoever you play, you don’t want to get beaten."

Donny finished ninth in Moore's first season in charge last term and will provide a good test as the competitive league campaign gets nearer.

And Mowbray is aware of the Yorkshire side's quality ahead of the cup contest.

“I’ve seen Doncaster’s fixtures throughout pre-season and they’ve got some pretty good victories away from home," he added.

“They won 4-3 away at Bradford, drew with Derby 0-0, so it will be a good fixture because they have good footballers.

“They’re good at retaining the ball, they have a pattern and know what they’re doing in possession."