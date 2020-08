The new Rovers Training Range for the 2020-21 campaign is on sale now from the Roverstore.

This coming campaign will see Rovers swap their bright Fiery Coral colours for Hawaii Blue.

Our brand new Umbro designs will be worn by Tony Mowbray's first team and Billy Barr's Under-23s players and staff throughout the upcoming 2020-21 campaign.

Prices for the items can be seen by clicking here.

Please note that a date for the release of the 2020-21 Home and Away Kits has not yet been confirmed.