2020-21 season dates confirmed!

The 2020-21 season dates across the Sky Bet EFL, Carabao Cup and the EFL Trophy have been confirmed, with the Carabao Cup officially kicking off the EFL season with an action-packed month of cup football to follow throughout September.
Carabao Cup
The 2020/21 competition has seen a number of significant scheduling changes with two legged semi-finals being replaced by a single tie and the first four rounds scheduled to take place on consecutive weeks, kicking off in early September.
Round One fixtures are scheduled to take place on Saturday 5th September, but due to the international window may be played on alternative dates. Rounds Two, Three and Four will be played on consecutive midweeks dates starting 15th/16th September.
The draw for the Round One will take place on Sky Sports News on Tuesday 18th August, time TBC.
As per the previous two seasons, the Round One draw will be divided into a northern and southern section but will remain unseeded.
The dates for the 2020-21 Carabao Cup are as follows:
Round One
5th September 2020 (alternative dates may apply)
Round Two
15th/16th September 2020
Round Three
22nd/23rd September 2020
Round Four
29th/30th September 2020
Round Five
22nd/23rd December 2020
Semi-Finals
5th/6th January 2021 (tie to be played at the venue of Club drawn out first)
Final
28th February 2021
Sky Bet EFL
As previously advised, League competition in the Sky Bet EFL will kick-off on Saturday 12 September, while the regular seasons in the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two will conclude on 8/9 May 2021.
Due to the unprecedented challenges facing the fixture calendar as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and starting six weeks later than usual, the Sky Bet EFL Championship will feature 13 midweek match rounds whilst League One and League Two will have 11 respectively throughout season 2020-21.
The season will culminate in the Sky Bet Play-Off Finals taking place at Wembley Stadium over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend 29-31 May 2021.
The 2020-21 Sky Bet EFL fixture schedule will also be released on Friday 21st August at 9am.
EFL Trophy
The EFL Trophy will officially get underway in Matchday One during week commencing 7th September, and culminating at Wembley Stadium for the Final on Sunday 14th March 2021.
The competition format remains unchanged, however, the title sponsorship with Leasing.com has come to an end so the competition will revert back to the EFL Trophy.
The dates for the 2020-21 EFL Trophy are as follows:
Matchday 1
8th/9th September 2020
Matchday 2
6th/7th October 2020
Matchday 3
10th/11th November 2020
Round of 32
8th/9th December 2020
Round of 16
12th/13th January 2021
Quarter-Finals
2nd/3rd February 2021
Semi-Finals
16th/17th February 2021
Final
14th March 2021
Category One Invited Clubs taking part in the 2020-21 EFL Trophy competition have now been confirmed and are as follows:
Arsenal
Aston Villa
Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea
Fulham
Leeds United
Leicester City
Liverpool
Manchester City
Manchester United
Newcastle United
Norwich City (EFL)
Southampton
West Bromwich Albion
West Ham United
Wolverhampton Wanderers
The Group Stage draw for the EFL Trophy will take place on Tuesday 18th August at 1.30pm on TalkSPORT 2.
Broadcasting plans for the Sky Bet EFL, Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy will be confirmed in due course.