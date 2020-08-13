2020-21 season dates confirmed!

The 2020-21 season dates across the Sky Bet EFL, Carabao Cup and the EFL Trophy have been confirmed, with the Carabao Cup officially kicking off the EFL season with an action-packed month of cup football to follow throughout September.

Carabao Cup

The 2020/21 competition has seen a number of significant scheduling changes with two legged semi-finals being replaced by a single tie and the first four rounds scheduled to take place on consecutive weeks, kicking off in early September.



Round One fixtures are scheduled to take place on Saturday 5th September, but due to the international window may be played on alternative dates. Rounds Two, Three and Four will be played on consecutive midweeks dates starting 15th/16th September.





Premier League sides will enter the competition in Round Two or Round Three if they are competing in European competition in season 2020-21.The draw for the Round One will take place on Sky Sports News on Tuesday 18th August, time TBC.As per the previous two seasons, the Round One draw will be divided into a northern and southern section but will remain unseeded.The dates for the 2020-21 Carabao Cup are as follows:5th September 2020 (alternative dates may apply)15th/16th September 202022nd/23rd September 202029th/30th September 202022nd/23rd December 20205th/6th January 2021 (tie to be played at the venue of Club drawn out first)28th February 2021As previously advised, League competition in the Sky Bet EFL will kick-off on Saturday 12 September, while the regular seasons in the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two will conclude on 8/9 May 2021.Due to the unprecedented challenges facing the fixture calendar as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and starting six weeks later than usual, the Sky Bet EFL Championship will feature 13 midweek match rounds whilst League One and League Two will have 11 respectively throughout season 2020-21.The season will culminate in the Sky Bet Play-Off Finals taking place at Wembley Stadium over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend 29-31 May 2021.The EFL Trophy will officially get underway in Matchday One during week commencing 7th September, and culminating at Wembley Stadium for the Final on Sunday 14th March 2021.The competition format remains unchanged, however, the title sponsorship with Leasing.com has come to an end so the competition will revert back to the EFL Trophy.The dates for the 2020-21 EFL Trophy are as follows:8th/9th September 20206th/7th October 202010th/11th November 20208th/9th December 202012th/13th January 20212nd/3rd February 202116th/17th February 202114th March 2021Category One Invited Clubs taking part in the 2020-21 EFL Trophy competition have now been confirmed and are as follows:ArsenalAston VillaBrighton & Hove AlbionChelseaFulhamLeeds UnitedLeicester CityLiverpoolManchester CityManchester UnitedNewcastle UnitedNorwich City (EFL)SouthamptonWest Bromwich AlbionWest Ham UnitedWolverhampton WanderersThe Group Stage draw for the EFL Trophy will take place on Tuesday 18th August at 1.30pm on TalkSPORT 2.Broadcasting plans for the Sky Bet EFL, Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy will be confirmed in due course.