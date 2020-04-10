Skip to site footer
The season has to finish - Evans

'Finishing the season just clears everything up, but who knows when that’s going to be' - Corry

1 Hour ago

Corry Evans says it would be a real shame if the current campaign doesn’t reach its natural conclusion – especially given Rovers’ league position.

Tony Mowbray’s men find themselves just three points off the play-offs, with nine Championship games remaining.

Evans is eager for the 2019-20 season to pick up where it left off – whenever it is safe to do so – but says he will abide by the decisions of the governing bodies.

“I think it has to finish, regardless,” said the Northern Ireland international midfielder, who is currently recovering from a serious facial injury.

“Whenever that may be and however long that may take, finishing the season just clears everything up, but who knows when that’s going to be.

“There are obviously a lot of decisions that have to be made over that, but for myself, we’re in and around the play-offs and it would be a shame if the season was called off, for where we are in the league.

“But there are obviously bigger matters at stake and so whatever will be will be.”


