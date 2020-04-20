The club have been great with us - Jayson

Jayson Leutwiler has praised the club’s coaching staff for the training programmes the players have been provided with to keep them in the best possible shape during lockdown.

The players have been unable to train at the club’s Senior Training Centre for over five weeks, since it was announced that the season would be suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak on March 13th – just 24 hours before Rovers were due to host Bristol City at Ewood Park.

The first team squad have all been sent individual training programmes, to maintain their fitness levels whilst at home, as well as receiving regular calls from key staff, and Leutwiler has appreciated the support from the club in this unprecedented period.

“I’ve been feeling good and trying to train every day, by going on runs and doing different drills in my garden, and just trying to keep myself fit,” the Swiss-born stopper told iFollow Rovers.

“The club, and Chris Rush in particular, have been great with us, to make sure that nobody is staying at home doing nothing.

“They have been sending us over some stuff which we should do and try to apply at home. The things we’ve been doing have been great and the work behind the scenes has been great for everyone to be ready for when we go back to training.

“The club can track us all individually in terms of what we’ve been doing and I’ve had a few video calls with Ben Benson too.

“I think it’s important to keep in touch with the club and for me personally with the goalkeeper coach, as he’s the one I’m closest to. It’s important to have those lines of communication – that’s one of the main things in times like this.”

Whilst the majority of the players have been going on regular 5k and 10k runs during lockdown, Leutwiler admits it has been more difficult for him to replicate the daily goalkeeping drills he would usually do at Rovers’ Brockhall training base.

And without the motivation and hands-on support of goalkeeping coach Ben Benson, the Canadian international says that his girlfriend has stepped up to the plate!

“Running is the easiest, but as a goalkeeper it’s not what we’re used to doing,” added the 30-year-old.

“So it’s very tricky. You could run 5k, but then go back to doing some goalkeeper drills until you’re exhausted.

“It’s important to keep a bit of both. Having the space to do much is difficult, which is probably the same for everyone. You just have to manage the best you can and do the drills that you can do, to keep yourself fit.

“My girlfriend has been a great help. Some days you don’t feel motivated, because it’s been like this for five weeks now, so some days you might not want to do anything, but then that’s when I appreciate my girlfriend when she says ‘come on, just do a good 20-30 minutes and see how you feel’ and then you get into it and then you feel great and you don’t stop and you actually do longer than you expected.

“So it’s important that you have somebody to support you as well in your situation.”