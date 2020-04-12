Skip to site footer
Signed Stead shirt up for grabs!

Place your bid for a chance to win this signed Jon Stead shirt, with all proceeds going to the NHS

3 Hours ago

Rovers fans are being given the opportunity to bid for a signed Jon Stead shirt – whilst supporting the NHS at the same time!

The former Rovers frontman, who netted the winning goal in a thrilling 4-3 victory over Fulham 16 years ago today, has decided to give away one of his match-worn shirts from the 2003-04 Premier League season in order to raise vital funds for frontline staff currently tackling the Coronavirus crisis.

Stead arrived at Ewood Park from Huddersfield Town in February 2004 and went on to score eight goals in 42 Premier League appearances for the club, including six in his first season to help secure Rovers’ top-flight status.

In a video he sent to the club, Stead said: “Hi Rovers fans. In anticipation of tonight’s (Rovers Rewind) match, I’ve decided to donate a match-worn shirt to raise money for the NHS.

“I’ve signed it at the bottom, so the club are going to sort out an auction and we’ll try to raise as much money as we can. So get bidding!”

To be in with a chance of getting your hands on the signed away shirt, please visit Blackburn Rovers Community Trust’s eBay page - www.ebay.co.uk/usr/brfctrust - and place your bid. The auction closes at 9m on Friday (April 17th).

All proceeds will be donated to one of Rovers’ official charity partners, ELHT&Me, which is the official charity of East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, who provide high-quality care for the people of East Lancashire, including those at the Royal Blackburn Hospital.


