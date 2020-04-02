Short memories...

Craig Short played 146 games for Rovers during his six-year stay at Ewood Park, showing consistency and bravery throughout his time at the heart of the defence.

Part of the team that earned promotion back to the top flight in his second season at the club, Short would later play his part in the Worthington Cup win in 2002, although he was suspended for the final in Cardiff.

No-nonsense and tough-tackling, Short was best known for his defensive work, but did have his day in the sun further upfield with a goal - or two - against Burnley in that emphatic 5-0 demolition of the Clarets 19 years ago this week.

“It was the year we got promoted and I managed to catch a little bit of the game on YouTube again," he told us when looking back on that famous game at Ewood Park.

“Every time I'm in the north-west I always get reminded of the two goals I scored against Burnley by the Rovers fans.

“They were hardly classic goals though. The first was a deflection on Dunny's shot from the edge of the box, which was probably going wide anyway!

“The second one was actually an own goal by Steve Davis. I played my part, but like I say, they weren't classic goals.

“I'd heard about the Rovers and Burnley fixture when I came, but didn't really know just how big a game it was.

“Burnley had a good side back then with a lot of experience. They had the likes of Kevin Ball, Steve Davis, Paul Cook, players like that.

“I remember we were 2-0 up at half time but there wasn't a lot in it. In the second half we went on to get a memorable win.

“I actually have a photo in my house of Dunny and I celebrating my second goal, which was actually Steve Davis' own goal!

“It was a really memorable occasion for us, but I remember we were very nervous before the game because we'd just been away to a training camp in Dubai," he revealed.

“It was something that Graeme Souness did every year. There was a lot of pressure on us, because we'd failed miserably to get promotion the year before.

“It cost Brian Kidd his job and he was the man who signed me. We had a nucleus of players who under-achieved.

“I think we finished 12th that year and then Graeme came in for his first season in charge. It turned into a successful period under Graeme during his four years in charge."

And reflecting on the teams he played in during his time in East Lancashire, Short has fond memories.

“The players we had in that team when I was there were excellent," he added.

"Brad Friedel was in my opinion at the time the best goalkeeper in the world, Henning Berg was so consistent, I could go through the team, Tugay, Flitcroft, Dunn, Gillespie, Duff.

“Up top you had Jansen, Cole, Yorke, so many good players in the teams I was in.

“It was a pleasure to be part of it.”

Feel free to enjoy that 5-0 win over Burnley again by watching the full 90 minutes below: