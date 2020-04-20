Rovers stars bid to Boot The Virus!

Rovers players have been playing their part in the bid to ‘Boot The Virus’ and raise money for our incredible NHS heroes!

A number of the club’s senior stars, including Bradley Dack, Danny Graham, Darragh Lenihan, Corry Evans and Charlie Mulgrew, as well as youngsters Joe Grayson and Dan Butterworth, have all pledged to donate some signed boots to a charity campaign, which aims to unite the football family and support NHS staff.

The idea is a simple one, Boot The Virus are reaching out to professional footballers from all 91 Premier League and EFL clubs to contribute to the cause by donating a pair of match-worn boots, which will form part of an online auction that goes live on Friday May 1st.

The auction, which is giving fans the opportunity to own their own piece of sporting memorabilia, will end at 3pm on Monday May 25th, with 100% of the money raised going directly to NHS staff who have been risking their lives in the fight against COVID-19 in order to save ours.

For more information about how you can back the initiative and support our national heroes – the NHS – during these challenging times, please visit http://www.bootthevirus.com/.