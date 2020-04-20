Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Rovers stars bid to Boot The Virus!

A host of Rovers players have donated a pair of signed boots to raise money for NHS staff

3 Hours ago

Rovers players have been playing their part in the bid to ‘Boot The Virus’ and raise money for our incredible NHS heroes!

A number of the club’s senior stars, including Bradley Dack, Danny Graham, Darragh Lenihan, Corry Evans and Charlie Mulgrew, as well as youngsters Joe Grayson and Dan Butterworth, have all pledged to donate some signed boots to a charity campaign, which aims to unite the football family and support NHS staff.

The idea is a simple one, Boot The Virus are reaching out to professional footballers from all 91 Premier League and EFL clubs to contribute to the cause by donating a pair of match-worn boots, which will form part of an online auction that goes live on Friday May 1st.

Boot The Virus 1.jpg

The auction, which is giving fans the opportunity to own their own piece of sporting memorabilia, will end at 3pm on Monday May 25th, with 100% of the money raised going directly to NHS staff who have been risking their lives in the fight against COVID-19 in order to save ours.

For more information about how you can back the initiative and support our national heroes – the NHS – during these challenging times, please visit http://www.bootthevirus.com/


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

The club have been great with us - Jayson

1 Hour ago

Jayson Leutwiler has praised the club’s coaching staff for the training programmes the players have been provided with to keep them in the best possible shape during lockdown.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers Rewind: A rocket from Reid!

5 Hours ago

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another memorable match from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Read full article

Club News

#OneRoversTogether assisting in fight against COVID-19

8 Hours ago

Blackburn Rovers continues to offer its support in the fight against COVID-19 through a variety of important initiatives during this incredibly difficult time.

Read full article

Club News

Arma handed a bye in Football Manager Cup

21 Hours ago

Adam Armstrong must wait a little longer to find out who his first game as a virtual manager will be against after being handed a bye in the first round of the EFL Football Manager Cup.

Read full article

View more