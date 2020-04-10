Skip to site footer
Rovers Rewind: Your Easter football fix sorted!

With no live football at present, we've selected another classic clash to show in full on YouTube!

3 Hours ago

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your Easter football fix during these troubled times.

Next up, we have selected the seven-goal thriller against Fulham from April 2004.

We will be showing the game in full on our YouTube channel from 7pm on Sunday night … 16 years to the day since the memorable match took place!

Andy Cole opened the scoring at Loftus Road, before a Collins John brace put the hosts ahead at the break.

Jonathan Douglas equalised at the start of the second half, before Lorenzo Amoruso restored Rovers' lead with a long-range free-kick.

In an end-to-end encounter, Luis Boa Morte levelled the scores for the Cottagers on the hour mark, but Jon Stead won it for Graeme Souness’ side late on.

To tune in, click here, and don't forget to subscribe!

Sunday’s game follows the re-runs of our notable triumphs over Burnley (April 2001), Leeds United (October 2018) and West Ham United (October 2001), which have all proved popular with supporters.

With the current quarantine due to the Coronavirus crisis set to continue for a number of weeks, we plan to show a series of standout victories from years gone by – two per week – to help keep fans and families entertained during lockdown.

We hope you enjoy!


