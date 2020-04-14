Rovers Rewind: Worthington Cup final!

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Next up, we have selected the Worthington Cup final victory over Tottenham Hotspur from February 2002.

We will be showing the game in full on our YouTube channel from 7pm on Wednesday night.

Following victories over Oldham Athletic (2-0), Middlesbrough (2-1), Manchester City (2-0) and Arsenal (4-0) in the earlier rounds, Rovers booked their place at the Millennium Stadium courtesy of a semi-final triumph over Sheffield Wednesday (6-3 on aggregate).

In the final itself, Matt Jansen opened the scoring for Graeme Souness’ side midway through the first half, before Christian Ziege equalised for Spurs soon after.

With the game evenly poised, Andy Cole won it for Rovers with a fine hooked volley on 68 minutes to secure the first League Cup in the club’s history and UEFA Cup football the following season.

To tune in, click here, and don't forget to subscribe!

Wednesday’s game follows the re-runs of our notable triumphs over Burnley (April 2001), Leeds United (October 2018), West Ham United (October 2001) and Fulham (April 2004), which have all proved popular with supporters.

With the current quarantine due to the Coronavirus crisis set to continue for a number of weeks, we plan to show a series of standout victories from years gone by to help keep fans and families entertained during lockdown.

We hope you enjoy!