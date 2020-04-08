Rovers Rewind: Watch us hammer the Hammers!

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another classic clash from years gone by to satisfy your football needs during these tough times.

Next up, we have selected the stunning 7-1 victory over West Ham United from October 2001, which we will be showing in full on our YouTube channel from 7pm tonight.

Taking place in our first season back in the Premier League following promotion, it remains Rovers’ biggest league victory in decades.

Skipper Garry Flitcroft opened the scoring at Ewood Park, before goals in quick succession from David Dunn and Damien Johnson saw Rovers race into a 3-0 lead inside the half-hour mark.

Michael Carrick pulled a goal back for the visitors, who were then reduced to 10 men when Tomas Repka received his second booking of the game on 61 minutes.

A Grant McCann own goal quickly restored Rovers’ three-goal lead, before Tugay, Matt Jansen and Craig Hignett all found the back of the net late on to complete the rout for Graeme Souness’ side.

Tonight’s game follows the re-run of our famous 5-0 victory over local rivals Burnley, as well as last season’s successful Ewood encounter against Leeds United, which we have shown over the past week.

With the current quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic set to continue for a number of weeks yet, we plan to show a series of memorable matches from yesteryear – two per week – to help keep fans and families entertained during isolation.

