Rovers Rewind: Watch our big win against Burnley tonight!

With no live football available, we've gone through the archives to pick out one of our favourites!

10 Hours ago

As amazing as it sounds, today marks 19 years to the day since we earned that excellent 5-0 home triumph over near neighbours Burnley at Ewood Park.

We thought we'd help you self isolate at home this evening, so thought the best idea to make Rovers fans feel comfortable was a re-run of our derby day domination all those years ago.

Goals from Craig Short, a Steve Davis own goal, Matt Jansen's brace and a strike from Craig Hignett made it a memorable day at Ewood.

And, at 7pm tonight, we're showing the full match once again!

To tune in, click here to watch on our YouTube channel. Don't forget to subscribe!


