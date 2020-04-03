Rovers Rewind: Watch last season’s triumph over Leeds!

With tonight’s Championship clash against Leeds United postponed, we will be showing a full match replay of last season’s corresponding Ewood encounter instead.

Rovers triumphed 2-1 over Marcelo Bielsa’s men in October 2018 thanks to headed goals in each half from Danny Graham and Darragh Lenihan.

And so, with tonight’s live Sky Sports pick being postponed, we thought we’d show the game in full on our YouTube channel at 7pm.

To tune in, click here, and don't forget to subscribe!

It follows the re-run of our famous 5-0 victory over local rivals Burnley, which we showed in full on April 1st – 19 years to the day since that memorable derby day triumph.

With the current quarantine due to the Coronavirus pandemic set to continue for a number of weeks yet, we plan to show a series of classic clashes from yesteryear – two per week – to help keep fans and families entertained during isolation.

We hope you enjoy!