Rovers Rewind: David defeats Goliath!

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another memorable match from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Next up, we have selected the seven-goal thriller against Manchester United from February 2006, when David Bentley celebrated his permanent move to the club by netting a hat-trick in a 4-3 win!

We will be showing the game in full on our YouTube channel this Wednesday (April 29th) from 7pm.

In a pulsating Ewood encounter, Bentley opened the scoring for Rovers on 35 minutes, before Louis Saha equalised moments later.

A mix-up at the back saw Bentley score his second on 41 minutes, before Lucas Neill converted from the spot to send Rovers into the break with a 3-1 lead.

Bentley, who had completed his move to Rovers just 24 hours earlier, became the first player in Premiership history to score a hat-trick against Manchester United when he lashed home his third 10 minutes into the second half.

Ruud van Nistelrooy then scored twice in quick succession to ensure a nervy finale at Ewood Park, but after Rio Ferdinand saw red late on, Rovers held on for a famous victory to complete their first league double over United since 1931!

To tune in and enjoy it all over again, click here, and don't forget to subscribe!

Wednesday’s classic clash follows the re-runs of Rovers’ notable triumphs over Burnley (April 2001), Leeds United (October 2018), West Ham United (October 2001), Fulham (April 2004), Tottenham Hotspur (February 2002), Manchester United (September 2005), Wigan Athletic (December 2005) and Doncaster Rovers (April 2018), which have all proved popular with supporters.

With the current quarantine due to the Coronavirus crisis set to continue for a number of weeks, we will be showing a series of standout victories from years gone by to help keep fans and families entertained during lockdown.

We hope you enjoy!