Rovers Rewind: A rocket from Reid!

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another memorable match from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Next up, we have selected the 3-0 victory away to Wigan Athletic from December 2005.

We will be showing the game, which will forever be remembered for a spectacular Steven Reid strike, in full on our YouTube channel tomorrow night (Tuesday) from 7pm.

Rovers dominated the New Year’s Eve encounter from the off and deservedly opened the scoring on 15 minutes when Morten Gamst Pedersen smashed home a superb volley from an acute angle at the back post.

The visitors doubled their advantage on 53 minutes with a goal that will live long in the memory of the Rovers fans who were at the JJB Stadium to witness it and one that will forever be etched into Premier League folklore.

After a cross from the right was headed clear, the onrushing Reid, without breaking stride, unleashed an unstoppable 25-yard shot into the top left corner of the Wigan net, which left Mike Pollitt clutching at thin air.

The blockbuster strike was recorded at an astonishing 98mph, making it one of the fastest ever goals in football history!

Substitute Craig Bellamy completed the scoring late on, slotting home after the ball broke to him the box, to round off a memorable day for Mark Hughes’ men and the travelling Rovers supporters.

Tuesday’s game follows the re-runs of our notable triumphs over Burnley (April 2001), Leeds United (October 2018), West Ham United (October 2001), Fulham (April 2004), Tottenham Hotspur (February 2002) and Manchester United (September 2005), which have all proved popular with supporters.

With the current quarantine due to the Coronavirus crisis set to continue for a number of weeks, we will be showing a series of standout victories from years gone by to help keep fans and families entertained during lockdown.

