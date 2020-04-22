Rovers Rewind: A promotion pleaser!

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another memorable match from the archives so you can get your football fix during these difficult times.

Next up, we have selected a game which needs little introduction … the 1-0 win away to Doncaster, which secured Rovers’ return to the Championship on April 24th 2018.

To mark the two-year anniversary, we will be showing the game in full on our YouTube channel on Friday night from 7pm.

The game itself was a culmination of nine months of skill and hard work, when soldiers and artists really came to the fore, club records were broken, bridges were built and memories were made.

The arrival of attacking ace Bradley Dack proved to be a masterstroke by manager Tony Mowbray, as the former Gillingham man lit up League One, netting 18 goals and creating countless more, which saw him scoop a host of individual awards.

With Dack in attack and Charlie Mulgrew at the back – as the song goes – Rovers had an inspirational captain, who led the team by example.

Consistent and commanding in defence, Mulgrew also weighed in with a whopping 14 league goals, including, fittingly, the goal that took Rovers up on that memorable night in South Yorkshire.

Having pressed and pressed for a breakthrough all evening, it eventually arrived 10 minutes from time when the Scotland international glanced home Dack’s corner, to seal Rovers’ return to the second tier in front of a huge away following, who celebrated promotion on the pitch soon after.

To tune in and enjoy it all over again, click here, and don't forget to subscribe!

Friday’s game follows the re-runs of Rovers’ notable triumphs over Burnley (April 2001), Leeds United (October 2018), West Ham United (October 2001), Fulham (April 2004), Tottenham Hotspur (February 2002), Manchester United (September 2005) and Wigan Athletic (December 2005), which have all proved popular with supporters.

With the current quarantine due to the Coronavirus crisis set to continue for a number of weeks, we will be showing a series of standout victories from years gone by to help keep fans and families entertained during lockdown.

We hope you enjoy!