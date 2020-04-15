Rovers Readies draw suspended

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Blackburn Rovers Community Trust have taken the decision to suspend the weekly lottery draw, Rovers Readies.

The suspension of the draw will be from this week until further notice.

If any customer has built up credit then this will be saved and used once the draw recommences. Standing orders will still be collected, with money being credited to the member’s account.

If you have any questions or queries, please call 01254 508139 or email martin.winters@brfctrust.co.uk .

We thank all supporters for their continued understanding in these challenging times.

Please keep your eyes on Blackburn Rovers Community Trust’s social media accounts for further updates.