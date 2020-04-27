Skip to site footer
Rovers re-open online store

Rovers fans will now be able to place online retail orders again via www.roverstore.co.uk

7 Hours ago

Rovers are pleased to announce that the club’s online retail facility is now back up and running.

Supporters will therefore be able to purchase items again online from www.roverstore.co.uk.

Given that the club is operating a skeleton staffing structure across the business, due to the threat posed by the Coronavirus outbreak, despatching of orders may be delayed.

Rovers fans are also reminded to use up their Club Cash, before their balance expires on Saturday May 30th.

Supporters can check their Club Cash by clicking here or by selecting the My Account section on the http://www.roverstore.co.uk/ website, when logged into your My Rovers account.

If you’re not already signed up for a My Rovers account, please click here for more information.

The Roverstore at Ewood Park remains closed until further notice and the Click & Collect service is currently unavailable.

We thank you for your support and appreciate your understanding at this difficult time.


