Rovers begin three-week off season

The players will now take a break from their physical training programmes until early May

2 Hours ago

In line with EFL guidelines, the Rovers players will now begin a three-week ‘off season’, in order to ensure that they are physically refreshed for when the 2019-20 season resumes.

During this time, the players have been advised to take a step back from the intensive training programmes they were issued when football was postponed in the country a month ago due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Manager Tony Mowbray believes that this is a necessary step in order to protect the players from injury and fatigue when football resumes, with only a short pre-season period expected between the end of the current campaign and the start of the 2020-21 season.

“It’s what we’ve decided is best for the welfare of our players,” said the Rovers boss. “You can’t just keep training them really hard every day. You need to protect them from total burnout.

“They need to have a break, because I’m not anticipating a big break from the end of one season to the start of the next.

“The players have been working really hard over the last four weeks, so we are now taking them off their physical programmes for three weeks, just so they can take a breather and let their bodies relax.

“They’ve played 37 league games and have been working really hard every day over the past month, as we’ve been tracking them and the distances they’ve covered via the running App, so we’re telling them just to down tools, like a close season before a pre-season.

“So they’re having three weeks off the physical side of the game and then they’ll do a come more weeks at home, which might then lead to us getting back to work at the training ground for a couple of weeks before we try to get the season finished, if we can.”

Whilst the players won’t be doing any physical work, the Rovers boss says that he will remain in regular dialogue with the first team squad, who have all been issued with personal development plans to maintain their football focus.

“They’re having time off from the physical aspect of training, but we are sending them personal development plans to analyse and look at, which also includes best practice from the Premier League,” added the manager.

“We’ll be trying to keep the group together on Zoom, which the players have been using a lot to talk to each other, so we’ll try to keep that going over the next three weeks with things that are football relevant.

“It’s important to do that, just to keep the connection and the team spirit going.”


