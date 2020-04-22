Return date would be big boost - Jayson

Jayson Leutwiler is looking forward to having a set return date for football in this country, which he believes will be a big motivational boost to the players.

The Rovers goalkeeper is now in his sixth week of training from home due to the Coronavirus outbreak, with uncertainty still surrounding when the players will be back at Brockhall and when the 2019-20 season will resume.

Leutwiler admits the current restrictions are tough for everyone to take, both physically and mentally, and is counting down the days until ‘normal life’ returns again.

“I can’t wait until there’s a fixed date and we’re told that this is when it’s definitely going to happen,” the 30-year-old Canadian international told iFollow Rovers.

“It’s difficult for everyone now to set a date for a return to training or when the first game back will be, so it’s hard to manage that uncertainty, but at the same time, we’ll just take it day-by-day and the day that they say you have to go back to training then we’ll go back.

“I think that’s something that every player is looking forward to – to have a set date when we all know that we’re going to train and we’re going to go back to probably having a normal life again.

“Speaking for myself, the day I know that we’re going to go back and we have a set date to start training, then that will be a big motivation, because then I’ll know that I’m actually training for something and not just wasting time.

“When we do go back, I think it will be very hard for every club to manage this period of time, because we’ll probably have a couple of weeks training and then we’ll go back into games.

“Of course, we have to complete this season. I can’t see it not happening for whatever reason. It would just be a weird feeling to shut the season down, but we’ve seen it in other countries who have done it, so we will see.”