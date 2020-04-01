Skip to site footer
Park life

A mixture of training on a local pitch and watching Netflix is keeping Lewis Travis busy

8 Hours ago

Energetic on the pitch, these are tough times for Rovers midfielder Lewis Travis in the midst of isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, fortunately for the 22-year-old, his local park is providing the perfect sanctuary to keep himself ticking over whilst there's no football to play.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, there will be no football for the next month at least.

But Travis, who has appeared 77 times in all competitions for the Rovers first team, is thankful for the relief of training, but also credits a well known television service for keeping him entertained.

“It’s a bit crazy because I’m normally used to a routine of getting up at the same time, getting ready to go to training," he said earlier this week.

“But we’ve all got to stay in, those are the guidelines from the Government.

“So I’ve been trying to keep myself as fit as possible really.

“I do a bit of training most days to be honest. There’s a park near where I live and I’ll go there with my girlfriend or by myself and do some running drills and some football drills that have been sent to us by the sports science department," he revealed.

“I’m into my Fortnite and I’ve been on Netflix searching for a few things that me and Anya (girlfriend) can watch.

“We’ve got through most of the things on there already to be honest.”


