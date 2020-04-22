NCS Youth Board's #SOS Call

The inspirational group of young people that form Blackburn Rovers Community Trust’s NCS Youth Board have launched their latest social action project #SOS.

But don't worry, they're not in any danger!

The SOS call stands for ‘Support Our Supermarkets’ and is the current social action project the group of young volunteers are putting in place as part of the National Citizen Service's Social Action Day.

In a recent video call meeting, the NCS Youth Board acknowledged that many key workers, such as NHS staff, emergency service staff and care workers, had already rightly been recognised by the public for their incredible work during these challenging times.

The Youth Board have instead come up with an action plan to recognise the key workers that we are all relying on right now … supermarket workers.

When you're next out shopping in your local supermarket for your essential items, pick up one extra item to give to a supermarket worker. This could be in the form of flowers or a small box of chocolates.

Along with the token of thanks, the group are asking the public to write a short thank you note to hand over with the gift, which includes the campaign's hashtags #SOS and #SupportOurSupermarkets.

The Community Trust's NCS Recruitment & Graduation Officer, Jade Elliott, says this is a campaign everyone can get involved with.

"The group came together on Zoom to discuss how they can help recognise the amazing work that supermarket workers are doing at the moment.

"All we're asking is that when people go and do their essential shop that they put one extra item in their basket or trolley to pass on to the supermarket worker at the checkout.

"It's for everyone to get involved with. Everyone's family and friends can give a little thanks with a gift and a short note."

The NCS Youth Board would like this to become a social media trend and are posting their images and videos of thanks to supermarket workers everywhere using the above hashtags and tagging @BRFCTrust.