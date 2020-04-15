Skip to site footer
Looking forward to being Daddy Darragh!

The Irishman is set to become a dad for the first time in June - just as the season could resume!

2 Hours ago

Darragh Lenihan is gearing up for a busy June, with not only a possible resumption of the 2019-20 Championship season, but also a new arrival to the family to boot!

The Rovers defender and his wife are expecting their first child in mid-June, which could coincide with the return of competitive football in this country, should it be deemed safe to do so.

Lenihan says that he has been kept busy by his partner during the current quarantine, doing DIY jobs around the house, and he says that the couple are excited by what lies ahead.

“I’m good thanks, I’ve been keeping myself busy,” the 26-year-old told iFollow Rovers.

“There’s a rugby pitch just down the road from me, so I’ve been able to do my one exercise a day there and just sorting stuff out with the house, because my missus is pregnant, so she’s been keeping me busy getting me to do a few jobs.

“The buggy arrived the other day and it took us a couple of hours to put it up! I’m not the best with DIY, but thankfully we got it fixed in the end.

“My missus is keeping really well as well. She’s due on June 18th and we’re just sorting out a few bits at the house at the moment, but it’s hard to get everything that you want in these difficult times, but fingers crossed this will subside over the next few weeks and we can get back to normal.

“We actually had a chat just a couple of days ago that potentially the season could restart just around the time that the baby is due, but it’s something that we’ll hopefully be prepared as best we can for, to try and get us through that time, but it’s a period that we’re looking forward to.

“We’ll just have to deal with it the best we can when it comes along. You can’t really do anything else. You can only deal with what you’re dealt with, but I’m sure that we’ll be alright and it will be a great time for both of us.

“I speak to a number of people about it and they’ve said that these weeks will fly by. It’s something that I’m really looking forward to and my missus is as well, so we both can’t wait for it.”


