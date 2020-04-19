Leutwiler looking out for his family

His family may be 800 miles away back home in Switzerland, but Jayson Leutwiler says the Coronavirus pandemic has brought them closer together.

The goalkeeper, who was born in Neuchâtel, first moved to England in August 2012 when he was signed by then Middlesbrough manager Tony Mowbray, who he was reunited with at Rovers five years later.

Following the outbreak of the virus, which has seen a host of European countries become the worst affected, Leutwiler has spent the past five weeks in isolation with his girlfriend here in the North West, with his family back home in North West Switzerland.

The 30-year-old admits these troubled times have actually provided him with an opportunity to make more regular calls to his family, in order to make sure they are all safe and well, and he has been appreciative of having that quality time.

“It’s a very unusual situation for everyone,” he told iFollow Rovers. “We need to adapt to get into a routine that we’re not used to, but I think I’ve done alright so far. Myself, I feel well, which is important.

“All my family is good. They’re all back home in Switzerland. In Switzerland, there’s even some places that have kept working, which my family have done, so it’s a bit more relaxed, but of course, everyone is very careful with the virus.

“We’ve been trying to call them more often than I would do normally, just to keep updated with everyone and see how everyone is.

“It’s nice to make those calls to your family and everyone has time to talk. Nobody is rushing anywhere. Of course I would like to be closer to my family in these moments, but the most important thing is that I stay in my house and try to stay safe here and not think about travelling to go and see them.

“The day that the airports open again then we can talk about it, but as long as me and my girlfriend are safe in our house, for me that’s the most important.”

So how has the shot-stopper been passing the time when he would normally be doing long training sessions at Brockhall?

“We have cleaned the house, a lot!” added the Canadian international.

“We’ve made sure that all of the rubbish that I kept up in the loft is now gone and that felt good.

“We play Crash Bandicoot on the TV. It’s an old game, but it’s fun. We’re just trying to keep ourselves busy and doing something together is good.”