Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Leutwiler looking out for his family

Jayson has been making more regular calls to his family back in Switzerland during lockdown

3 Hours ago

His family may be 800 miles away back home in Switzerland, but Jayson Leutwiler says the Coronavirus pandemic has brought them closer together.

The goalkeeper, who was born in Neuchâtel, first moved to England in August 2012 when he was signed by then Middlesbrough manager Tony Mowbray, who he was reunited with at Rovers five years later.

Following the outbreak of the virus, which has seen a host of European countries become the worst affected, Leutwiler has spent the past five weeks in isolation with his girlfriend here in the North West, with his family back home in North West Switzerland.

The 30-year-old admits these troubled times have actually provided him with an opportunity to make more regular calls to his family, in order to make sure they are all safe and well, and he has been appreciative of having that quality time.

“It’s a very unusual situation for everyone,” he told iFollow Rovers. “We need to adapt to get into a routine that we’re not used to, but I think I’ve done alright so far. Myself, I feel well, which is important.

“All my family is good. They’re all back home in Switzerland. In Switzerland, there’s even some places that have kept working, which my family have done, so it’s a bit more relaxed, but of course, everyone is very careful with the virus.

“We’ve been trying to call them more often than I would do normally, just to keep updated with everyone and see how everyone is.

“It’s nice to make those calls to your family and everyone has time to talk. Nobody is rushing anywhere. Of course I would like to be closer to my family in these moments, but the most important thing is that I stay in my house and try to stay safe here and not think about travelling to go and see them.

“The day that the airports open again then we can talk about it, but as long as me and my girlfriend are safe in our house, for me that’s the most important.”

So how has the shot-stopper been passing the time when he would normally be doing long training sessions at Brockhall?

“We have cleaned the house, a lot!” added the Canadian international.

“We’ve made sure that all of the rubbish that I kept up in the loft is now gone and that felt good.

“We play Crash Bandicoot on the TV. It’s an old game, but it’s fun. We’re just trying to keep ourselves busy and doing something together is good.”


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Rovers to offer free tickets to NHS heroes

9 Hours ago

Blackburn Rovers will once again offer thousands of free tickets to the heroic NHS and medical staff fighting the Coronavirus outbreak when football returns to Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Arma to bid for glory in EFL Football Manager Cup

23 Hours ago

Adam Armstrong will take to the virtual touchline as Rovers’ representative in the EFL Football Manager Cup.

Read full article

Club News

Games will come thick and fast

18 April 2020

Darragh Lenihan believes it is only right that teams are given the opportunity to finish the season and says that players would relish a busy schedule when football resumes.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers Rewind: Pedersen at the double!

18 April 2020

With the Championship season postponed until further notice, we will be showing another classic clash from the archives so you can get your Saturday football fix during these difficult times.

Read full article

View more