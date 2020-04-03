During this uncertain period a team of staff from Blackburn Rovers Community Trust have been keeping spirits high in primary schools.

The Premier League Primary Stars team who form one of the largest department in the Trust’s setup have been continuing delivering a range of sport and activity to primary school children in the Blackburn area.

The Premier League Primary Stars programme was launched a few years ago and is aimed to engage, connect and inspire children aged 5-11 in to regular sport and activity promoting key characteristics such as fair play, motivation and ambition to reach their goals and potential.

Primary schools from Blackburn, South Ribble, Chorley and the Ribble Valley can register for the scheme, which has been developed with teachers combined with using the popularity of the Premier League.

The scheme provides schools with key resources for PE, English and Maths that will inspire children to reach their goals, whilst teaching the importance of working together and playing fair.

Our Primary Stars staff members implement and deliver the programme with links back to Ewood Park to competitions, festivals, match day experiences and even player appearances.

The staff who are qualified to a minimum of level two in sport deliver football, dance, gymnastics, cricket, orienteering, rugby, athletics and classroom based activities.

The power of sport has played a vital role in keeping the spirits in children up throughout this challenging period. The Community Trust’s Head of Primary Education, Amy Taylor has been pleased with the response of her Primary Stars team.

"Our team has adapted swiftly and effectively to the current circumstances. Our days have looked very different - as other key workers in organisations across the nation have also found. Following advice from the government, we have been reacting daily to ensure that we are able to continue to best support our partner schools and participants through these uncertain times.

“Initially, we continued to provide essential support in schools, as they transitioned to partial closure and remained open for only some children, which involved adapted delivery of fun activities with minimal contact and additional health and safety measures in place.

“However, as guidance has become stricter, we have begun to move towards a digital offer, where resources and task ideas have been shared electronically and support to schools has been via email and phone call.”

The dedicated and forward thinking staff have come come up with a #WeWillGetRoverThis daily challenge. Staff have contributed to a varied array of fun, family-friendly tasks in areas that involve both Premier League Primary Stars home learning resources as well as other physical, mental well-being or arts and crafts activities.

“We are encouraging families to have a go at these challenges and then share their contributions, in the hope that they will bring the family together and help to keep everyone active - both physically and mentally - and might even inspire members of our community to find a new skill or passion along the way too!”

The Community Trust aims to continue to play a vital role in our Blackburn community by providing support and inspiration in these challenging times and is encouraging fans to keep an eye on media outlets for further updates and ideas.

In the meantime, if you are looking for additional activities to keep your primary school aged children busy then please click here.