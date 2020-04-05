Keeping fit for the season finale

Danny Graham says there is still a strong competitive spirit amongst the Rovers squad, despite football being suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Rovers striker revealed that all the players have been instructed to go on regular 5k and 10k runs, with their times being tracked by a sports science App, which everyone in the team can access.

Father-of-three Graham says he has been getting his daily exercise in the evenings, once his children have gone to bed, in order to maintain his fitness levels and he hopes that will stand him in good stead when the 2019-20 Championship campaign resumes.

“So a lot of the stuff I’m doing in the house is stretching and working on flexibility,” the 34-year-old frontman told iFollow Rovers.

“I’m also doing sessions on the bike and then in the evening, when the kids are in bed, I’m using that hour when we’re allowed out to do runs and make sure I stay on top of my fitness.

“So I’m into a little bit of a routine now and it seems to be going well and hopefully I can keep that up.

“To be fair, the sports science department, Chris Rush and the other staff, have sent us programmes, with runs, and we’ve all had to sign into an App, so they can monitor us and check everyone’s weight on a daily basis, so they’re keeping on top of us.

“There’s no getting away from it. I thought we might have had a couple of down days, but Rushy has been onto us every day and to be fair it’s nice to see that the boys are doing all the work and it’s all going onto the App, so we can all see each other’s work and no-one’s taking their foot off the pedal.

“They want to make sure we’re fit and raring to go for these last nine games when they come about.”

And Graham believes the running results have added a different dimension of competitiveness to the tight-knit group, with everyone battling it out for top spot.

“That’s exactly it,” he added. “We’re doing 5k runs, 10k runs and runs in between, and everyone is trying to beat each other’s times and we’re all having a bit of banter with it along the way.

“It’s good to keep that competitive edge and the lads are certainly doing that and it’s a credit to every one of them.

“After the season we’ve had so far, we want to maintain our fitness while we’re off and look to go strong and give everything we’ve got in the remaining games.”