Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Insta Q&A with Derrick Williams

The Rovers defender answered questions from supporters on his Instagram account

10 Hours ago

Defender Derrick Williams provided an insight into his life at Rovers by taking part in an Instagram Q&A with supporters.

The 27-year-old Republic of Ireland international gave some honest answers about his Rovers team-mates, as well as revealing his most memorable moments playing for both club and country.

Here are some of the best bits …

Q: Favourite moment at Rovers?

A: Doncaster away. The night we got promoted.

CS1039_Doncaster_v_Blackburn.jpg

Q: Best player you have ever played against?

A: Kylian Mbappé.

Del v France.jpg

Q: Best goal you’ve scored?

A: Millwall at home.

BR101_Blackburn Rovers_v_Millwall.jpg

Q: Best left-footer at Rovers?

A: Big Chico, Charlie Mulgrew.

CS1037_Blackburn_v_Oxford.jpg

Q: Quickest in the team?

A: First 20m Joe Rothwell. Tosin Adarabioyo anything after 20m.

BR392_Preston__v_Blackburn_Rovers.jpg

Q: Best player you’ve played with?

A: In training, Robbie Keane, Robert Pires and Stephen Ireland. In a game, Seamus Coleman, Declan Rice, Christian Benteke and Bradley Dack.

BR212_Blackburn Rovers_v_Millwall.jpg

Q: Proudest moment as a footballer?

A: My debut for Ireland in France.

gettyimages-963386536-2048x2048.jpg

Q: What on earth was going through your mind with the dab?

A: I was taking the p***!

CS2004_Blackburn_1stGoalCele_v_MK_Dons.jpg

Q: What’s your plans after football?

A: Football side. I want to coach.

 

Q: Worst dressed at Rovers?

A: Dominic Samuel. He loves ASOS t-shirts that are five years old!

CS1007_Gillingham_v_Blackburn.jpg

Q: Who at the club would you never let cook for you?

A: John Buckley.

BR067_TRAINING.jpg

Q: Where are you originally from?

A: Born in Germany. Move to the USA. Then Ireland.

 

Q: Would you rather fight 100 pigeon-sized Ben Brereton’s or a rhino-sized Ryan Nyambe?

A: Bezza’s! He couldn’t box eggs!

BR143_Norwich_City_v_Blackburn_Rovers.JPG

Q: If you could choose any player to sign for Rovers?

A: Victor Wanyama.


Q: Is it true you have the biggest head at the club?

A: Bradley Dack has the roundest! Adam Armstrong has the longest!

BR09_Aston_Villa_v_Blackburn_Rovers.jpg

Q: Who would win a dance-off at Rovers?

A: Me or Dacky. Trav’s (Lewis Travis) got the worst moves!

BR328_Blackburn_Rovers_v_Cardiff_City.jpg

Q: If you need a partner at training, who do you choose?

A: Anyone but Dominic Samuel!

BR008_Blackburn_Rovers_Training.jpg

Q: Not really a question, but would love to see the dab brought out again?

A: I might bring it back out … it rattled a few last time!

CS2003_Blackburn_1stGoalCele_v_MK_Dons.jpg

Q: Who’s got the best shot on them at Rovers?

A: R1 finish, Danny Graham. Bottom right corner, me. Bottom left whip, Adam Armstrong.

BR205_Reading_v_Blackburn_Rovers.jpg

Q: Who is the best at golf at Blackburn?

A: Sam Gallagher. Pleasure to watch.

BR026_TRAINING.jpg

Q: How did it feel scoring at the Aviva?

A: Unreal feeling. Bad celo!

Del celebration 2.jpg


Advertisement block

Club News

Club News

Keeping fit for the season finale

3 Hours ago

Danny Graham says there is still a strong competitive spirit amongst the Rovers squad, despite football being suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Read full article

Club News

Former Rovers trio join Ireland coaching staff

4 Hours ago

Three ex-Rovers players have joined the new-look Republic of Ireland backroom team.

Read full article

Club News

Champions: Jeff Kenna

12 Hours ago

This season we're looking back on that memorable and historic achievement of 1994-95, 25 years on, with different members of that legendary squad.

Read full article

Club News

DIY Dan … the modern man!

4 April 2020

Danny Graham says he has turned his hand to DIY and home-schooling in a bid to battle the boredom brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Read full article

View more