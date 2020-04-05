Insta Q&A with Derrick Williams

Defender Derrick Williams provided an insight into his life at Rovers by taking part in an Instagram Q&A with supporters.
The 27-year-old Republic of Ireland international gave some honest answers about his Rovers team-mates, as well as revealing his most memorable moments playing for both club and country.
Here are some of the best bits …
Q: Favourite moment at Rovers?
A: Doncaster away. The night we got promoted.
Q: Best player you have ever played against?
A: Kylian Mbappé.
Q: Best goal you’ve scored?
A: Millwall at home.
Q: Best left-footer at Rovers?
A: Big Chico, Charlie Mulgrew.
Q: Quickest in the team?
A: First 20m Joe Rothwell. Tosin Adarabioyo anything after 20m.
Q: Best player you’ve played with?
A: In training, Robbie Keane, Robert Pires and Stephen Ireland. In a game, Seamus Coleman, Declan Rice, Christian Benteke and Bradley Dack.
Q: Proudest moment as a footballer?
A: My debut for Ireland in France.
Q: What on earth was going through your mind with the dab?
A: I was taking the p***!
Q: What’s your plans after football?
A: Football side. I want to coach.
Q: Worst dressed at Rovers?
A: Dominic Samuel. He loves ASOS t-shirts that are five years old!
Q: Who at the club would you never let cook for you?
A: John Buckley.
Q: Where are you originally from?
A: Born in Germany. Move to the USA. Then Ireland.
Q: Would you rather fight 100 pigeon-sized Ben Brereton’s or a rhino-sized Ryan Nyambe?
A: Bezza’s! He couldn’t box eggs!
Q: If you could choose any player to sign for Rovers?
A: Victor Wanyama.
Q: Is it true you have the biggest head at the club?
A: Bradley Dack has the roundest! Adam Armstrong has the longest!
Q: Who would win a dance-off at Rovers?
A: Me or Dacky. Trav’s (Lewis Travis) got the worst moves!
Q: If you need a partner at training, who do you choose?
A: Anyone but Dominic Samuel!
Q: Not really a question, but would love to see the dab brought out again?
A: I might bring it back out … it rattled a few last time!
Q: Who’s got the best shot on them at Rovers?
A: R1 finish, Danny Graham. Bottom right corner, me. Bottom left whip, Adam Armstrong.
Q: Who is the best at golf at Blackburn?
A: Sam Gallagher. Pleasure to watch.
Q: How did it feel scoring at the Aviva?
A: Unreal feeling. Bad celo!