Insta Q&A with Derrick Williams

Defender Derrick Williams provided an insight into his life at Rovers by taking part in an Instagram Q&A with supporters.

The 27-year-old Republic of Ireland international gave some honest answers about his Rovers team-mates, as well as revealing his most memorable moments playing for both club and country.

Here are some of the best bits …

Q: Favourite moment at Rovers?

A: Doncaster away. The night we got promoted.

Q: Best player you have ever played against?

A: Kylian Mbappé.

Q: Best goal you’ve scored?

A: Millwall at home.

Q: Best left-footer at Rovers?

A: Big Chico, Charlie Mulgrew.

Q: Quickest in the team?

A: First 20m Joe Rothwell. Tosin Adarabioyo anything after 20m.

Q: Best player you’ve played with?

A: In training, Robbie Keane, Robert Pires and Stephen Ireland. In a game, Seamus Coleman, Declan Rice, Christian Benteke and Bradley Dack.

Q: Proudest moment as a footballer?

A: My debut for Ireland in France.

Q: What on earth was going through your mind with the dab?

A: I was taking the p***!

Q: What’s your plans after football?

A: Football side. I want to coach.

Q: Worst dressed at Rovers?

A: Dominic Samuel. He loves ASOS t-shirts that are five years old!

Q: Who at the club would you never let cook for you?

A: John Buckley.

Q: Where are you originally from?

A: Born in Germany. Move to the USA. Then Ireland.

Q: Would you rather fight 100 pigeon-sized Ben Brereton’s or a rhino-sized Ryan Nyambe?

A: Bezza’s! He couldn’t box eggs!

Q: If you could choose any player to sign for Rovers?

A: Victor Wanyama.



Q: Is it true you have the biggest head at the club?

A: Bradley Dack has the roundest! Adam Armstrong has the longest!

Q: Who would win a dance-off at Rovers?

A: Me or Dacky. Trav’s (Lewis Travis) got the worst moves!

Q: If you need a partner at training, who do you choose?

A: Anyone but Dominic Samuel!

Q: Not really a question, but would love to see the dab brought out again?

A: I might bring it back out … it rattled a few last time!

Q: Who’s got the best shot on them at Rovers?

A: R1 finish, Danny Graham. Bottom right corner, me. Bottom left whip, Adam Armstrong.

Q: Who is the best at golf at Blackburn?

A: Sam Gallagher. Pleasure to watch.

Q: How did it feel scoring at the Aviva?

A: Unreal feeling. Bad celo!