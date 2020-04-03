Skip to site footer
Insta Q&A with Bradley Johnson

The Rovers midfielder answered questions from supporters on his Instagram account

8 Hours ago

Midfielder Bradley Johnson has provided an insight into his life at Rovers by taking part in an Instagram Q&A with supporters.

The 32-year-old, who joined from Derby County last summer, lifted the lid on some of his team-mates, as well as revealing his most memorable games and goals during his time at the club and previously in his career.

Here are some of the best bits …

Q: Do you want to end your career at Blackburn?

A: Hopefully got a few more years in the tank left. Got a year left, so who knows. Would love to extend.

 

Q: Who’s always up for a tackle?

A: Darragh Lenihan. Animal!

BR050_BLACKBURN_ROVERS_TRAINING.jpg

Q: Best moment being at Blackburn so far?

A: Watching Adam Armstrong scoring worldies!

BR111_Brentford_v_Blackburn_Rovers.jpg

Q: Who was the best player you played with at Derby, Blackburn and Norwich?

A: Derby: George Thorne. Norwich: Wes Hoolahan. Rovers: Bradley Dack.

BR019_Bury_v_Blackburn_Rovers.jpg

Q: You’re on death row, what would your last starter, main, dessert and drink be?

A: Starter: Garlic bread with cheese. Main: Pie, mash and liquor. Dessert: Sticky toffee pudding. Drink: Guinness punch.

 

Q: Who’s the longest in the shower at Blackburn?

A: Danny Graham … cave man! Got a lot of hair to wash!

BR031a_Blackburn_Rover_v_Barnsley.JPG

Q: What will your aim be for the next season?

A: Let’s hopefully finish this one on a high. Fingers crossed for promotion!

 

Q: Who’s the funniest in the dressing room?

A: Charlie Mulgrew. Some great stories!

BR021_TRAINING.jpg

Q: Any tips for young players?

A: Work hard and always believe in yourself.

 

Q: Favourite game for Blackburn this season? Bristol City away?

A: Yeah, I enjoyed that game!

BR124_Bristol_City_v_Blackburn_Rovers.JPG

Q: How do you think the season will be concluded?

A: Haven’t got a clue. Hoping it gets sorted and we can finish it, but more important things to concentrate on at the moment. People’s health comes before anything.

 

Q: Snog, marry, avoid … Bradley Dack, Danny Graham and Elliott Bennett?

A: Good one! Marry Elliott Bennett, of course! Snog Bradley Dack. Avoid Danny Graham … sorry DG, but you understand!

BR041_Bradley_Johnson.jpg

Q: Worst banter at Rovers?

A: Dominic Samuel!

BR026_Derby_County_v_Blackburn_Rovers.jpg

Q: Who is the best goalkeeper you have played with?

A: Mark Bunn. Fancied himself a bit too!

 

Q: Before the COVID-19, how confident were you about reaching the play-offs?

A: Always confident and hopefully we get a chance to actually do it. Have to wait and see what happens.

 

Q: Did you play in midfield as a child?

A: No, believe it or not, I was a striker. And a pretty good one! Bagged goals for fun!

 

Q: Favourite Rovers kit this season?

A: Grey away kit.

BR130_Bristol_City_v_Blackburn_Rovers.JPG

Q: How’s life at Rovers?

A: Going well. Really enjoying it. Great club.

BR032_Bradley_Johnson.jpg


