Insta Q&A with Adam Armstrong

Rovers forward Adam Armstrong offered an insight into his burgeoning career by taking part in a live Instagram Q&A with supporters.

The 23-year-old, who has netted 12 times for Rovers this season, talked about some of the best players he has played with and against for both club and country, as well as how much he is enjoying life in East Lancashire.

Here is what the former Newcastle and England youth international had to say …

Q: Who is the best player that you’ve played with?

A: I’ve been lucky enough to play with a lot of good players, but I’d probably say Hatem Ben Arfa at Newcastle. He was just a different level. And obviously he showed that in his career when he went to PSG.

Q: What made you come to Blackburn?

A: Just the size of the club I think. It’s a massive club, the fanbase, the lads that were already there, we had a really good team, so I thought it was a great opportunity for me to get minutes and to start playing some competitive football. And Blackburn was the perfect fit.

Q: You’ve fitted in well and the team seem to be doing better and better?

A: Yeah, it’s a shame with this break that’s happened, because I think we’re three points off the play-offs and we were doing really well, so hopefully it gets back soon and everyone gets better.

Q: What do you think of your nickname, the Angel of the North?

A: It’s good. I think I saw it on Twitter after the Bristol City game and it just stuck, so I thought I’d have to do it every time and I kind of went on a little run, scoring goals, so I had to keep it up.

Q: What’s your Come Dine With Me fantasy table? Three people that you’d most like to sit down and have dinner with?

A: Golf is my hobby, so I’d probably choose Tiger Woods. He’d have some great stories. I’d put Drake in there. I listen to Drake a lot and he’d probably have some good stories as well. And for the last one, I’d probably say Wayne Rooney. He’d have some even better stories!

Q: What’s the best advice you’ve been given and who was it from?

A: I’ve had a lot of coaches growing up at Newcastle. And it was mostly just the ones who said ‘keep working hard and never give up’. You see a lot of your mates get released when you’re younger and you see people go different ways, but for me the advice I got was just to keep working hard and stick to football. And that’s got me to where I am today.

Q: Who’s the most underrated player that you’ve played with?

A: I’d probably say a lad called Pat Roberts. I played with him at England. He hasn’t had much of a chance at Man City, but he was unbelievable. Every time we played, he was just at a different level. I think he’s been quite unlucky with injuries, but I think he’s back playing now with Middlesbrough and people will see what he’s like.

Q: Which forward you have played with would you pick to partner up front with and why?

A: As I said before, I’ve been lucky enough to play with a lot of good forwards in my career so far, but the ones that stand out are probably when I was at Coventry, Jacob Murphy and James Maddison. I think Jacob got about 10 or 12 assists that season, and they were virtually all to me, so I’d probably have to say him. I think he’s doing really well now as well, which is good to see.

Q: Who’s got the worst trim at Rovers?

A: I can’t say Ben Brereton. There’s a few bad trims to be fair. Chrissy Walton is up there! He tries to hide the wing-backs, like me, but mine’s a bit stronger than his. Dacky’s got a bad one. DG has got a terrible trim. The worst beard is probably Dominic Samuel. It’s just scruffy. Not tidy at all. And he’s probably got the worst banter as well!

Q: If you could play against any team whilst at Rovers, who would it be?

A: I’d probably go for Barca. Just to play against Messi. I think he’s one of the greats. We’d be doing a lot of defending, but it would be a good game to be involved in, against some world class players.

Q: Who is Arma’s favourite Fortnite squad to link up with?

A: I’m never off it to be fair, especially during this quarantine. I’ve got a few mates from America that I play with. We’ve got a good mix and we get a lot of wins. We’ve got a very strong squad, so if anyone wants a challenge!

Q: Who is the best defender that you’ve come up against?

A: There’s been a lot of good ones in the Championship this year. Championship-wise, I’d probably say the Fulham back four were very good and they’re showing it in the league with how well they’re doing. I remember playing against Man U when I played against Jonny Evans and he was just different level and that’s the level that everyone wants to get to, so I’d probably say him.

Q: Who was the person you most looked up to when you were a younger footballer?

A: When I was younger, it was obviously Alan Shearer growing up. Shearer was a Newcastle legend. And then moving on from that, it would probably be Wayne Rooney. He was the guy who I based my game off when I was a bit younger. I used to play in the 10 or up front. He’s showed in his career how well he’s done and hopefully I can get there one day.