Braving the shave for those in need

After going through his own COVID-19 period of self-isolation one of the dedicated Blackburn Rovers Community Trust staff members is now raising money for Child Action Northwest.

Simon Wootton who is the Trust’s Pupil Wellbeing Officer is taking part in the ‘go bold and go bald’ fundraiser - shaving his hair off to raise funds for the vital work that Child Action Northwest carry out from their HQ in Blackburn.

Their work correlates with the Premier League inspires project that Simon leads on for the Community Trust.

Premier League Inspires is a new education programme which was launched back in 2019 and is developed by the Premier League alongside 30 professional football clubs across the UK. It’s aimed at 11-25-year-olds, who may be at risk of not reaching their full potential.

Rovers are working with two partner schools in Blackburn, with the focus being on the transition to secondary schools with a support and mentoring programme. Simon has worked with pupils from these high schools on a one-to-one nature, with each school term having a different focus such as developing self-esteem and academic confidence.

Simon has loved delivering the project so far and even had the opportunity of bringing pupils in to Ewood Park and meeting first team players Jacob Davenport and Ben Brereton.

“The pupils loved the collapsed curriculum visit where they met two players. It excites me for the future of this project. I feel humbled working for Blackburn Rovers and the Community Trust - the project has the potential to have an enormous impact on the lives of young people in Blackburn.”

Whilst Community Trust activities and projects have ceased for the time being, now that is fit and well again, he’ll be fundraising for a fantastic cause as he sees the work that Child Action Northwest do in the town, similar to the work he does on PL Inspires.

“It’s an incredible organisation that do amazing work to support the most vulnerable young people across the North West, from their HQ in Blackburn.

“Their job is challenging enough and now we’re in the middle of a national emergency they, like other charitable causes, need our help right now."

Simon is taking part in the ‘go bold and go bald’ fundraiser this weekend to raise money for the work that Child Action Northwest are carrying out in these challenging times.

“If you’re reaching a certain age, like I have, you’ll understand that hair can become quite the distraction. That’s why I’m willing to go bold and go bald!

“I want to get the message out and raise some funds with the kind support of other like-minded people.”

Simon has now hit over his fundraising target with a fantastic total coming together. If you would like to donate to this cause, you can read his full story by clicking here.

You can find out more about the Premier League Inspires project that Simon works on by emailing simon.wootton@brfctrust.co.uk.