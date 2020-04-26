Skip to site footer
Club News

Graham’s gesture to hometown Hospital!

The Rovers striker is auctioning off football memorabilia for the QE Hospital in Gateshead

7 Hours ago

Rovers star Danny Graham is returning to his roots in a bid to help support the NHS heroes who are fighting the Coronavirus pandemic.

The fans favourite has set up a JustGiving page and is auctioning off a number of items of prized football memorabilia in order to raise vital funds for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead, where Graham was born.

The striker, who has been inspired by some of his Rovers team-mates, kicked off the fundraising campaign by putting a matchday shirt from his first season at Rovers up for auction – with bids already in excess of £600!

“I’ve seen a lot of other people do a lot of good work for the NHS and for charities that are struggling, so after speaking to a family member, I thought this was great idea,” said the 34-year-old.

“I was born in the QE, and so was my brother, and it has helped a number of family and friends over the years, so I thought it would be the perfect opportunity to try and help a Hospital that is close to my heart.

“I’ve started it off today with my first auction, of my first top when I signed for Rovers. Over the next few weeks I will be auctioning off a number of different items – boots, jerseys, everything I’ve accumulated in my career really – to help achieve the target we have set, to say thank you to the amazing staff who are keeping us safe through these tough times.

“I’ve also got a big item that I’m going to keep under wraps at the moment, but I’ll reveal more about it towards the end!

“The work that Bradley Johnson has been doing with Dexter Blackstock is unbelievable and I think Elliott Bennett auctioned off his boots from the play-off final, which is an incredible gesture, so it’s nice to see everyone in the football world pulling together and helping. We know how big football is throughout the world and when people see players helping, I’m sure it gives everyone a little lift.”

To donate to Danny’s JustGiving page, please click here.


