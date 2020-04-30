Getting to Know: Sam Durrant

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-18s winger Sam Durrant, to get to know the second year scholar a little better …

SAM DURRANT

Position: Left or right wing

DOB: 16/02/2002

Former clubs: Everton and Liverpool

How long have you been at Rovers:

I’ve been here since I started my scholarship, so almost two years now.

Best thing about being at Rovers:

The fact that the games we play are competitive and we get to play some of the best Academies in the country.

Club you support:

I’m a Tranmere Rovers supporter. I live on the Wirral, so that’s where it comes from.

Football superstitions:

My socks have to be quite low. I can’t play when they’re uncomfortable.

Best friend in football:

I have quite a lot here – Jalil (Saadi) and Enzo (Boyomo) are the two I get on with the best.

Idol growing up:

Philippe Coutinho. He has tight control and is technically very good.

Describe yourself as a player:

I try to be creative and I enjoy dribbling.

Highlight of your career:

I scored the winning goal in a final against Juventus when I was at Liverpool.

Hopes for the season:

I want to get as many goals and assists as I can and also to play for the Under-23s.