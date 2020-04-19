Skip to site footer
Getting to Know: Lenni Rae Cirino

Next up in this new series, we find out a little more about Rovers' rising stars from the Academy

6 Hours ago

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-18s defender Lenni Cirino, to get to know the first year scholar a little better …

LENNI CIRINO

Position: Defender
DOB: 25/01/2003
Former clubs: Manchester City and Liverpool

How long have you been at Rovers:

I’ve been here for the last two years.

Best thing about being at Rovers:

I like the atmosphere. Moving away from home wasn’t easy at the start, but we all live close to one another and it allows you to be as one.

Club you support:

I’m a Rovers supporter because I’m from the area.

Football superstitions:

This is going to sound weird, but if I have a pair of socks and one is a left and one is a right, then I’ll put them on the correct feet. If I have two right socks, then I’ll change them. That’s the closest I have to a superstition!

Best friend in football:

I can’t pick just one. The top three are Zak Gilsenan, Joe Ferguson and Alex Baker. We’re a close group.

Idol growing up:

I was an attacker when I was growing up, so Cristiano Ronaldo. His athleticism and everything about him is incredible. My dad has told me about goofy Ronaldo and he was brilliant as well judging by the clips I’ve seen.

Describe yourself as a player:

I’d say I’m very quick, direct and try to create things that others might not see.

Highlight of your career:

Getting a scholarship to nail down two years at my boyhood club. That’s been the highlight.

Hopes for the season:

I’ve set myself a few targets on a personal level, one of which is to consistently be in the team. As a team, we want to do as well as we possibly can in every competition.


