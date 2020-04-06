Getting to Know: Jordan Eastham

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-18s goalkeeper Jordan Eastham, to get to know him a little better …
JORDAN EASTHAM
Position: Goalkeeper
DOB: 08/09/2001
Former club: Manchester United
How long have you been at Rovers:
I’ve been here for four years now.
Best thing about being at Rovers:
It’s a great environment to be around and it’s really enjoyable to be here. The coaches and the facilities are great.
Club you support:
I support Rovers. Growing up, my dad was a Rovers fan and I stood by it as well. I’ve been a Rovers fan all my life.
Football superstitions:
I like to have a shower before I go out to play, just to make sure I’m ready. I strap my hands and wrists up, but there’s nothing out of the ordinary really.
Best friend in football:
I wouldn’t say I have a best friend in football, I class everyone as my friends though.
Idol growing up:
That would be Joe Hart. I just liked the way he played and he was England’s number one, which is what I aspire to be at some stage.
Describe yourself as a player:
I’m a confident goalkeeper and technically good. I’d say my strengths are my distribution and my aggression when coming for crosses. I feel I need to improve my weak foot and my decisions when turning my hands.
Highlight of your career:
It would have to be going away with Rovers for a tournament in Lille in France when I was at Under-15 level. We won the tournament, I kept a clean sheet and it was a great experience.
Hopes for the season:
I’m looking to be playing regularly for the Under-18s and pushing for a spot in the Under-23s on a regular basis as well.
Career ambitions:
I want to play league football and earn as many appearances for this club as I can.