Getting to Know: Jordan Eastham

Next up in this new series, we find out a little more about Rovers' rising stars from the Academy

19 Hours ago

Earlier this season, we caught up with Rovers Under-18s goalkeeper Jordan Eastham, to get to know him a little better …

JORDAN EASTHAM

Position: Goalkeeper
DOB: 08/09/2001
Former club: Manchester United

How long have you been at Rovers:

I’ve been here for four years now.

Best thing about being at Rovers:

It’s a great environment to be around and it’s really enjoyable to be here. The coaches and the facilities are great.

Club you support:

I support Rovers. Growing up, my dad was a Rovers fan and I stood by it as well. I’ve been a Rovers fan all my life.

Football superstitions:

I like to have a shower before I go out to play, just to make sure I’m ready. I strap my hands and wrists up, but there’s nothing out of the ordinary really.

Best friend in football:

I wouldn’t say I have a best friend in football, I class everyone as my friends though.

Idol growing up:

That would be Joe Hart. I just liked the way he played and he was England’s number one, which is what I aspire to be at some stage.

Describe yourself as a player:

I’m a confident goalkeeper and technically good. I’d say my strengths are my distribution and my aggression when coming for crosses. I feel I need to improve my weak foot and my decisions when turning my hands.

Highlight of your career:

It would have to be going away with Rovers for a tournament in Lille in France when I was at Under-15 level. We won the tournament, I kept a clean sheet and it was a great experience.

Hopes for the season:

I’m looking to be playing regularly for the Under-18s and pushing for a spot in the Under-23s on a regular basis as well.

Career ambitions:

I want to play league football and earn as many appearances for this club as I can.


